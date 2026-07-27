TOKIO HOTEL to Release Single Without You Ahead of ENCORE LP

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TOKIO HOTEL has released a new single titled Without You via Believe, offering the first taste of the band's upcoming seventh studio album ENCORE. The song, described as direct and emotionally unfiltered, examines the disorienting aftermath of a relationship that has ended but continues to linger. A video for the track has also been made available via YouTube.

Photo Credit: Mats Bohle

There are breakup songs about letting go, and then there are songs about the moment when you realize you are not ready to. Tokio Hotel capture exactly that feeling with their latest single, 'Without You,' out today via Believe.

'Without You' is the latest single from German powerhouse's forthcoming seventh studio album ENCORE, set for release on October 16. Direct, vulnerable and emotionally unfiltered, 'Without You' is shaped by the restless aftermath of a relationship that still echoes long after it has ended.

The song lives from emotional contrast: the need for quiet, sunlight and fresh air on one side, and the urge to escape, drown out the pain and forget on the other. Beneath it all lies the lingering doubt that often follows heartbreak: whether what once felt so real was ever truly shared. But no matter where the mind goes, the feeling remains: someone is missing.

Musically, Tokio Hotel turn that vulnerability into momentum. Atmospheric verses build with quiet intensity before opening into an immediate, anthemic chorus. The result is a song that feels intimate without becoming small, emotional without losing its drive, and adds one of the album's most charged moments to ENCORE.

For more than two decades, Tokio Hotel have continued to evolve on their own terms. With ENCORE, the band bring their artistic freedom, emotional intensity and distinctive identity into the present with a track that feels raw, modern and unmistakably their own.

Without You builds from atmospheric verses into an anthemic chorus, marking one of the more emotionally charged entries on ENCORE, which TOKIO HOTEL has been developing following a nearly sold-out North and South American tour and a sold-out European tour.



Photo Credit: Mats Bohle

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