After almost three years of uncharacteristic near-silence, celebrated rockers Titus Andronicus have emerged from the shadows, with three words for their loyal and patient audience: "We're Coming Back."

That's right - today, the Rock Fan's Rock Band is happy to share their cover of the classic 1982 oi anthem "We're Coming Back" bycSparrer, accompanied by an unrelenting thrill ride of a music video that reunites Titus Andronicus mastermind Patrick Stickles with his longtime collaborator behind the camera, multidisciplinary filmmaker Ray Concepcion.

The action-packed clip shows Stickles training for what could only be the fight of his life, though who or what exactly he is preparing to fight, and to what end, remains unclear. A dizzying sequence of additional logistical missions only serves to deepen the mystery. A semi-scrutable clue at the conclusion of the video (viewers are encouraged to "wait for it") seems to suggest there is more to come - Stickles, however, is atypically taciturn on the topic.

"All I can tell you right now is thatcSparrer gave us the most open-hearted and uplifting song in all of British punk's second wave, perhaps even of any wave, foreign or domestic. I have wept to this song many times over the years, and it is a joy to share our version with the world, especially since it afforded me the opportunity to work once again with the inimitable Ray Concepcion."

"I do not claim to be any kind of athlete," Stickles modestly continued, "and after three intense days of shooting this video, I have been, and continue to be, more sore than ever before. It's rough getting old, but I have never shied from suffering for my art, nor do I intend to pursue a path of such cowardice in the future."

So what exactly does this future hold for Titus Andronicus? "It's right there in the title," Stickles cryptically concluded. "There's nothing more to say... we're coming back."

