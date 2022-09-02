Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Titans Release New Track 'King of Misery'

Titans Release New Track 'King of Misery'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Sep. 02, 2022  

Deriving from Belgium and the Netherlands, six-piece metalcore unit Titans have released their aggressively-charged new video/single "King Of Misery." "King Of Misery" marks the group's first release since their 2020 single "July," but will live as a 5-track collection spread across the next several months.

Led by the group's intricate guitar work, kick-to-the-throat drums, and lead vocalist Sean Bals' stampede of growls and clean vocal layering, "King Of Misery" highlights a pattern of self-destruction and self-hate while offering a message to embrace who you are and to be proud of your accomplishments, regardless of how trivial they may appear.

"The song is all about how it is much easier to hate yourself than to be proud of yourself because people tend to focus on the negatives in life," the band shares. "By bringing this topic to light, we want to highlight this notion to get people to be proud of who they are."

While the video to accompany the "King Of Misery" release may appear simple, it acts as a juxtaposing message to the track. Beginning with a wide shot of the group in a dimly lit room, it continuously flashes between the former and a bright, neon red overlay acting as a metaphor for self-hatred growing inside and trying to find the positives in life.

The video for "King Of Misery" was directed by Pieter-Jan Haemers, while the music was created by Ben Haeverans, and the lyrics were written by Sean Bals.

Titans is a heavy melodic band, striving to bring a positive reflection on the darker aspects of life by means of lyrical solid storytelling. Hailing from both Belgium and The Netherlands, Titans has been steadily growing their fanbase since their first release in late 2017.

Taking influences from all different kinds of heavy music, Titans tries to defy genres and bring something new to the table, gaining inspiration from bands such as Counterparts, Misery Signals, and Stick To Your Guns. With their amount of raw power and energy, Titans are a force to be reckoned with.

They put on a live show that is captivating and entertaining to see, as they take you through a captivating journey covering problems that they have faced. After spending a few years writing and giving the crowds all they had, they went to record their sophomore EP, 'Transparent'. Emphasizing the thumping drum shots and rowdy vocals, the record was praised as an "immensely tight package that clicks in every imaginable way, from the lyrics to the performances". Currently, Titans are working on new material for the future.

Watch the new music video here:




