Timothy Wayne Drops 'Louisiana Saturday Night' Ahead of Rose Parade Performance

Country newcomer Timothy Wayne has released a cover song of the Mel McDaniel hit “Louisiana Saturday Night.” (1981) Wayne, who’s family hails from Louisiana, is currently a student at LSU in Baton Rouge and he will make his national television performance debut atop the Louisiana Office of Tourism’s float at the Rose Parade® on January 1.

The Louisiana Office of Tourism will provide the mid-parade entertainment featuring rising country artist Wayne performing “Louisiana Saturday Night” on their float with the same name, part of this year’s parade theme, “Best Day Ever.” Louisiana’s float will proudly feature an alligator adorned with beads, carrying a Cajun dance hall and pots of boiled seafood—symbolizing the food, music and joy that define a “Louisiana Saturday night.”

“I’ve come to hear ‘Louisiana Saturday Night’ quite a lot at LSU football games. Everybody screaming every word gets you pumped up for a football game,” said Wayne. “Hearing it always reminds me of the summers and spring breaks I’ve spent in Louisiana with my family and all the great memories we’ve made. It’s such an iconic song and truly an honor to be able to do it with my own spin.”

With a guitar in one hand and history book in the other, rising country artist and LSU Tiger Timothy Wayne is forging a path in country music. Wayne, a native of Franklin, TN, is balancing the demands of academia and a burgeoning music career. Having signed his first major record deal with Universal Music Group Nashville’s Capitol Records Nashville, Wayne has already released two tracks, “Guy With A Guitar” and “God Made A Country Boy,” which MusicRow lauded as “well sung,” and was accompanied by Wayne’s first official music video,

As a college student with a love of history, Wayne has a deep appreciation for the stories that shape our world. The singer-songwriter is influenced by a spectrum of country legends, from the traditional sounds of Waylon Jennings, George Strait, and Randy Travis to the contemporary flair of Dierks Bentley and his greatest inspiration, Tim McGraw. Currently in his third year at LSU, Wayne is committed to his faith, family, community and hard work, juggling the two paths of pursuing both a college degree and his dream career. Wayne went on tour this past summer as an opener for Tim McGraw on the Standing Room Only Tour, and he is continuing to play shows in the Southeast while working in the studio on his forthcoming debut project and hitting the books.

