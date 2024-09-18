Tiffany Haddish, Paris Hilton, & More to Present at iHeartRadio Music Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21, iHeartMedia celebrates the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One with an iconic two-day line-up of performances. Now, iHeartMedia has revealed its list of presenters and attendees at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Celebrity presenters for the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One include AJ McLean, Flavor Flav, Hugh Evans, Jacoby Shaddix, Joe Gatto, Lance Bass, Paris Hilton, Tara and Hunter Woodhall, and Tiffany Haddish. Celebrity attendees include Andrea Barber, Anna Aya, Ekin-Su, James Kennedy and Niecy Nash-Betts and Jessica Betts.

The two-day main stage event, hosted by Ryan Seacrest, will feature performances by A$AP Rocky, Big Sean, Camila Cabello, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, Halsey, Hozier, Keith Urban, New Kids on the Block, Paramore, Shaboozey, The Black Crowes, The Weeknd, Thomas Rhett, Victoria Monét and a special appearance by Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

The House of Music at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival is an immersive experience inspired by the artists performing at the festival main stage. This free event is open to the public and invites guests to explore over 12 interactive rooms, engaging with the lives, music, and passions of their favorite artists and brands to create memories to share. On Friday, September 20, James Kennedy will DJ at the House of Music, following the festival main stage show. For more information on the House of Music visit iheartmedia.com.

Each night, the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival presented by Capital One will broadcast live for fans via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets. Hulu will be the Official Streaming Destination of the festival, with performances livestreamed each night beginning at 7:30 p.m. PT and available via replay throughout the weekend exclusively to all Hulu subscribers at no additional cost.

Visit HERE for additional information about the livestream. Plus, an iHeartRadio Music Festival special including highlights from the event will be available to stream on Hulu on October 7.

The iHeartRadio Music Festival live video stream on Hulu will be executive produced by John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters from iHeartMedia along with Michael D. Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, Simone Spira, and Glenn Stickley from OBB LiVE, the live event and specials division of OBB Media. iHeartMedia and OBB Media are expanding their production partnership after producing last year’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball TV Special, which aired on ABC and Hulu.

Tiffany Haddish photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIME

Paris Hilton photo credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Comments