Tierney Sutton Set to Release New Album 'Paris Sessions 2'

On 2014's Grammy-nominated Paris Sessions, acclaimed singer Tierney Sutton forged an indelible chemistry with classically-trained guitarist-arranger Serge Merlaud.

Now husband and wife, the two take their musical connection to even deeper levels on Paris Sessions 2, set for release on May 6, 2022. Sutton's 15th album, which she has dedicated to the late songwriter Marilyn Bergman, represents yet another high-water mark in her esteemed career.

The nine-time Grammy nominee has been heralded for her abilities as both a jazz storyteller and her ability to use her voice as an instrument. Whether it was on her 2002 tribute to Bill Evans (Blue In Green), her 2004 Frank Sinatra tribute (Dancing in the Dark), her 2013 Joni Mitchell tribute (After Blue) or her 2016 salute to pop icon Sting (The Sting Variations), Sutton has continued to weave her spell with a combination of pure, pristine vocals, emotional honesty and striking reinventions of familiar tunes. That spell is very much intact on Paris Sessions 2.

Watch lyric video for new single "Triste" here:

Tour Dates

April 13 - Beverly Hills, CA, Vibrato, with Tamir Hendelman

Apr 22-24 - Washington, DC, Blue's Alley, Tierney Sutton Band feat. Christian Jacob

Apr 29 - Tucson, AZ, Pastiche, with Tamir Hendelman

May 22 - Rockport, MA, Shalin Liu Performance Center, Paris Sessions Trio (with Serge Merlaud and Kevin Axt)

May 24-28 - New York, NY, Birdland, Tierney Sutton Band

May 29 - Portsmouth NH, Jimmy's Jazz & Blued Club, Paris Sessions Trio

May 30 - Minneapolis, MN, The Dakota, Paris Sessions Trio

June 17-18 - Hollywood, CA, Catalina Jazz Club, Paris Sessions Trio

June 26 - Half Moon Bay, CA, Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society, Paris Sessions Trio

June 27 - Santa Cruz, CA, Kuumbwa Jazz, Paris Sessions Trio