Thundercat & Tame Impala Team Up for 'No More Lies'

Thundercat links with Tame Impala for a brand new single, "No More Lies," out now on Brainfeeder. This is the first new Thundercat Song in over three (3) years. The single arrives ahead of a huge string of tour dates for Thunder, who will perform with acts including Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Strokes, before taking his show to Australia, Asia, and Europe later this summer.

A musical match made in heaven, the duo of Bruner and Parker is an electrifying union. With "No More Lies," the pair hits the sweet spot between their two individual, complementary styles with laser accuracy. Their melodic synchronicity belies this love lament, with Thundercat musing on a doomed relationship for which he takes responsibility: "But it's not your fault, I'm just kind of ass".

The song culminates in a candid monologue from the bassist questioning the sense of honesty being the best policy in relationships: "I tell you the truth because I care, but I also lie to you because I care."

"I've wanted to work with Kevin since the very first Tame Impala album," shares Thundercat. "I feel that I knew that us working together would be special. I've been excited about this song for a long time and hope to create more with Kevin in the future."

The new single arrives following a meteoric rise into the public consciousness for Thundercat who started off the year performing with Steve Lacy at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, and was awarded Best Progressive R&B Album at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards (2021) for It Is What It Is. 2022 found him on a stadium world tour with rock legends Red Hot Chili Peppers with Flea subsequently naming Thundercat "the best bass player on the planet".

His vocals and bass playing are featured on the recent single and title track from Gorillaz's "Cracker Island" and he performed with the band at Coachella last week as well as at the 2022 MTV European Music Awards ceremony. Also in 2022, Thundercat covered "Fly Like An Eagle" for the Minions: The Rise of Gru OST, executive produced by Jack Antonoff, and made his acting debut in Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+.

About Thundercat

Thundercat is the bassist / singer Stephen Bruner. Bruner is a GRAMMY award-winner, highly respected and much in-demand with his peers who has previously worked with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, N.E.R.D., Erykah Badu, Herbie Hancock, Childish Gambino, Mac Miller, Anderson .Paak, Janelle Monáe, BADBADNOTGOOD, Moses Sumney, Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, Wiz Khalifa, Robert Glasper, Kamasi Washington, Travis Scott, Little Simz, Louis Cole, and Shabazz Palaces in addition to his longtime writing partner Flying Lotus.

About Tame Impala (Kevin Parker)

Parker has emerged as one of the most influential voices of the last decade. Renowned for their transcendent live performance, Tame Impala has headlined festivals and theaters around the world and released four full length Gold-certified albums - InnerSpeaker, Lonerism, Currents and The Slow Rush. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with The Weeknd, SZA, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, Gorillaz, Mark Ronson, Kali Uchis, 070 Shake, Miguel, A$AP Rocky and more.

Parker recently released "Wings of Time," an original song written for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and this past summer he appeared on two other major film soundtracks. He joined the legendary Diana Ross for the new song "Turn Up The Sunshine," featured on the star-studded Minions: Rise of the Gru soundtrack and was tapped to reinvent "Edge Of Reality" for Baz Luhrman's Oscar-nominated Elvis.