Thomas Day Releases 'Angel Boy' EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Rising pop singer-songwriter Thomas Day gets vulnerable on his new EP Angel Boy out now via Arista Records.

The EP starts with “Sentimental,” a bright exploration of falling for a new person, giving Thomas the sublime youthful confidence of early love. It elevates him to a dopamine bliss of love, but he recognizes he’s not having it reciprocated the same way on “Catch Up To Me.” It eventually takes a toll on Thomas and sees him realizing he fell in love too fast on “Paper Cup.” The story concludes with the heartbreaking ballad “Broken Glasses.” See the full tracklist below.

On the journey taken to make this EP, Thomas shares: “I wrote these songs by myself on planes and in cars and at my piano at home. They are some of the deepest parts of me I’ve shared and I can confidently say they are the best songs you will have heard from me so far.”

Angel Boy follows the US leg of Joshua Bassett’s The Golden Years Tour where Thomas performed across 21 show dates. Watch Thomas capture a sold-out crowd at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago HERE. Thomas will return on the European leg of The Golden Years Tour in 2025. See tour dates below.

The Golden Years Tour European 2025 Tour

01/13/25 - 3Olympia Theatre - Dublin, IE

01/15/25 - SWG3 Galvanizers - Glasgow, UK

01/16/25 - O2 Ritz - Manchester, UK

01/18/25 - O2 Institute - Birmingham, UK

01/19/25 - O2 Forum Kentish Town - London, UK

01/21/25 - La Madeleine - Brussels, BE

01/22/25 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, NL

01/23/25 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, NL

01/26/25 - Salle Pleyel - Paris, FR

01/27/25 - Carlswerk Victoria - Cologne, DE

About THOMAS DAY:

Capturing the hearts of millions with his heartfelt songwriting and powerful vocals, Thomas Day has quickly emerged as one of pop’s most exciting new acts. After taking off on TikTok with his captivating covers, he signed to Arista Records in 2021 and has continued to evolve into a fully-fledged pop star. He sold out his first-ever headline tour and amassed over a quarter of a billion global streams and 8 million social followers across platforms. Thomas is now taking the world by storm with his project Love Me for Another Day, and his new EP, Angel Boy.

Photo Credit: Austin Cieszko

Comments