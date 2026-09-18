Thomas Day Announces MY BAD EP and Releases Single 'human nature'
The five-song EP explores adulthood and young love across tracks written almost entirely by Day.
Pop singer-songwriter Thomas Day has announced his upcoming EP, my bad, due out Friday, October 9th on Arista Records. He has shared a glimpse into the project with the release of the EP single, 'human nature,' out now.
At its core, my bad is Thomas's deeply personal exploration of the messy, exhilarating journey into adulthood and the all-consuming intensity of young love. Across the five-song EP, he captures the vulnerability of giving yourself over to someone else - the excitement, uncertainty and growing confidence that comes with learning what it means to love and be loved. In many ways, that journey mirrors Thomas's own evolution as an artist: learning to trust his instincts, embrace vulnerability, and becoming confident in what he wants, both in love and in his music.
Written almost entirely on his own, my bad marks a pivotal creative turning point for Thomas. Rather than making the music he thought people wanted to hear, he gave himself the freedom to make the music he wanted to make, following his ideas without second-guessing where they might lead. The result is his most assured and unfiltered body of work yet: a snapshot of an artist coming into his own in real time, finding the confidence to follow his heart just as readily as his creative instincts.
Where Thomas once felt compelled to overthink every decision, my bad finds him beginning to let go; trading expectation for intuition and hesitation for self-assurance, while embracing all the beautiful uncertainty that comes with growing up, falling in love and learning to trust yourself along the way.
On human nature, Thomas says 'I have always had a big heart for intimacy and this is about a fear of losing something special with someone for something temporary'
All of that follows Thomas' kids EP, which inspired Rolling Stone Australia to write, 'Thomas Day is taking pop by storm, and there's more to come.' Melodic Mag added, 'Thomas is still a creative force with a proclivity to connect with a diverse fanbase. He knows how to express himself and how to make others tap into their true feelings, and this will never change.' Singles 'sore throat,' and 'pollen' were reminders of his gift for wrapping complex feelings in a catchy sonic package.
kids also launched the fizzy 'she got a thing about her,' which has amassed over 32 million streams on Spotify alone. Wonderland hailed the cut as 'pure, carefully created songsmithery,' while United By Pop dubbed it 'the perfect soundtrack...to blast in the car or on a summer road trip.' Hits Daily Double was inspired to feature Thomas in their 'New & Developing' lineup.
Thomas made good on that momentum last fall with his headlining U.S.-to-EU she got a thing about tour, adding to a major touring year in which he also hit the road supporting both Joshua Bassett and The Driver Era in North America, and Nessa Barrett in Australia. Next, he'll be headlining in Salt Lake City on October 8, followed by an appearance at this year's Austin City Limits Music Festival on October 11.
By now, Thomas' devoted fans — 7 million across social platforms — know to expect a direct line to his emotions with each new song. In 2024, he shared Angel Boy, a powerful EP that traces a romantic arc from infatuation to desolation, and in 2023, he released his full-length project Love Me for Another Day, which went on to rack up more than a quarter of a billion streams.
Thomas Day Live Dates
Oct 8 - Salt Lake City, UT
Oct 11 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
Photo Credit: Cole Silberman | Download press photo
Photo Credit: Cole Silberman | Download press photo
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