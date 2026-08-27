Almost Monday Shares New Single SUPERPRISM Ahead of Sept. 9 Album

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Indie-pop band ALMOST MONDAY have released their new single 'superprism,' out everywhere now. Composed of lead singer Dawson Daugherty, guitarist Cole Clisby, and bassist Luke Fabry, the band also released an official music video for the single, directed by Sam Kristofski.

On 'superprism,' almost monday turns a personal experience into a celebration of seeing life in a new light. Inspired by frontman Daugherty's experience living with severe vision issues for most of his life, the new song captures the excitement of seeing the world with greater clarity. After getting a prism in his glasses that drastically improved his eyesight, he noticed more movement and detail in the world around him - something he hadn't fully experienced before. This rush became the starting point for the song. Shaped by a playful, energetic groove, 'superprism' turns a simple shift in perspective into something bright, bouncy, and full of color.

'I was having vision problems and ended up getting a prism in my glasses, and it was life-changing—all of a sudden the world looked so vivid again,' Daugherty explains. 'I brought that excitement into the studio and we just started freestyling, and it naturally led us toward this funky, energetic sound.'

'superprism' follows recent singles 'skinny dip.,' 'delicate,' 'better late than never,' and 'no more regrets,' offering another glimpse into almost monday's evolving sound ahead of their forthcoming album, THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY, out September 9. 'no more regrets' marks almost monday's fastest growing song to date and is currently #12 on Alternative Radio.

Marking a clear evolution from their 2024 debut, DIVE, THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY shifts from capturing the spirit of youth and carefree connection to reflecting on the small, defining moments that shape personal growth while taking a broader view of how far the band has come. THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY is available for vinyl pre-order.

In June, almost monday announced a new run of headline dates across the U.S. and Canada. The upcoming headline run places the band at the top of the marquee across markets, following previously sold-out headline tours in the U.S., UK, and Europe. Full tour information and tickets are available now at almostmonday.com/live.

Onstage, almost monday have built a reputation for high-voltage performances and a kinetic, sun-soaked energy. The band has appeared at major festivals including Lollapalooza, BottleRock, Life is Beautiful, as well as iHeartRadio's 98.7 ALTer EGO. They've opened arenas for AJR, toured globally with The Driver Era and The Band CAMINO, sold-out their own headline tour across the U.S., UK, and Europe and were nominated for Best New Alternative Artist at the 2026 iHeart Music Awards.

In 2024 they released their debut album DIVE. With over 1.5B streams, a late-night TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, collaborations including Sofi Tukker on 'broken people,' Jordana on 'jupiter' and work with producers behind OneRepublic and The Killers, the band continues to blur the lines between alt-pop and indie rock with bold creative direction.

Headline Tour Dates

October

9/27: Hartford, CT @ The Webster

9/29: Amherst, MA @ The Drake

9/30: Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

10/2: Montreal, QC @ Ausgang Plaza

10/3: Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

10/4: Hamilton, ON @ Bridgeworks

10/6: London, ON @ Rum Runners

10/9: Winnipeg, MB @ Park Theatre

10/11: Edmonton, AB @ Double Dragon

10/12: Calgary, AB @ Commonwealth

10/14: Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

10/16: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

10/17: Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

10/19: San Francisco, CA @ Castro

10/20: Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco

10/22: San Diego, CA @ Observatory

10/23: Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

10/24: Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theatre

10/26: Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

10/27: Dallas, TX @ AM/FM

10/28: Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

10/31: Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

November

11/1: Charlotte, NC @ Underground

11/4: Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore

11/6: Boston, MA @ Paradise

11/7: Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

11/8: New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/10: Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

11/13: Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

11/14: Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Cafe

11/15: Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

11/17: St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

11/18: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/19: Denver, CO @ Summit

11/21: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Grand @ Complex

Photo Credit: Sam Kristofski



Photo Credit: Sam Kristofski

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