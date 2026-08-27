Nessa Barrett Releases BAD GIRLS NEVER DIE Music Video

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Nessa Barrett has released the official music video for 'Bad Girls Never Die,' the latest single from her upcoming album Tough Love, out September 25 via Warner Records. The visual moves through a series of bold, stylized vignettes, with Nessa surrounded by fire, a black panther, angel wings, a beaded curtain and more, matching the song's dark, rebellious edge.

'Bad Girls Never Die' is a shimmering rallying cry for anyone who isn't afraid to live free and get dirty. With the irrepressible confidence of a star in her prime, Nessa sings of a beauty that'll never fade and a high that'll never come down. Over hazy electric guitar and soaring strings that feel as mysterious and grand as a James Bond theme, she dives headlong into danger, finding pleasure unabashed vice. 'I'll be young forever,' she sings. 'So I'll put on a show. I'm crazy but whatever. Yeah, that's just rock and roll.' It's a beautiful enticement to join her on the dark side.

Photo Credit: Maroun Zakhia



Photo Credit: Maroun Zakhia

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