Third Man Records Announces Two That Dog. Vinyl Reissues

Third Man Records is excited to announce vinyl reissues of that dog.'s seminal LPs Totally Crushed Out and Retreat From The Sun, to be released on July 24, 2020. These reissues arrive just in time for the 25th anniversary of the original release of Totally Crushed Out and mark the first vinyl pressing of either album. Pre-order Totally Crushed Out HERE, and pre-order Retreat From The Sun HERE.

Totally Crushed Out

Conceived as a loosely-based concept album around the idea of crushes and young love, that dog.'s sophomore album Totally Crushed Out is a touchstone underrated classic in line with of-the-era releases like the Breeders' Last Splash and Liz Phair's Exile in Guyville.

From the Sweet Valley High-reminiscent illustrated album cover, to the A minus rating given by the dean Robert Christgau, to the Jenni Konner songwriting credit (long before she was the

showrunner for HBO's Girls) this album is quirky, smart, well-written and most of all... enjoyable.

that dog.'s touring behind Totally Crushed Out found them sharing stages with Foo Fighters, Weezer and Teenage Fanclub, their songs being covered live by Pearl Jam, collaborating with Beck, and the vid for "He's Kissing Christian" achieving sub-Buzz Bin status on MTV.

This 25th anniversary reissue marks the first EVER vinyl appearance for this album. Showing their attention to detail, Third Man Records sleuths got their hands on the original oil painting used for the front cover art and worked directly from that for all relevant artwork needs.

Retreat From The Sun

Originally conceived as a solo album from that dog. frontwoman Anna Waronker, the third studio LP from the band arrived polished, constructed and aerodynamic for

the late 90's post-grunge haze it emerged from.

While gems like "Hawthorne" quaintly imagine punk rock shows in car garages and

"Minneapolis" recalls the "I only saw her for one second" ephemeral beauty of Citizen Kane, the album itself traverses a myriad of emotions and counts among its fans both Pat Smear of the Germs and the Vivian Girls.

Touring in support for Retreat had that dog. sharing stages with the likes of Counting Crows, The Wallflowers and Blur. A deep interview by Matt Pinfield on MTV's 120 Minutes provided prime underground exposure. Boosted by a glossy music video, "Never Say Never" even found its way onto the Billboard Modern Rock charts. While a picture disc version of alternate mixes was self-released by the band 2017, this is the first-ever vinyl release of this album.

