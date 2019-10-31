The Word Alive Premiere New Song 'Burning Your World Down' At The Noise

The Word Alive have teamed up with The Noise to premiere the anthemic new song "Burning Your World Down." Listen below.



"Maybe I'm running from myself / But blaming someone else."



"These are the first lyrics you'll hear from our brand new song, 'Burning Your World Down,' because it's time for all of us to take ownership for our thoughts and actions," says singer Telle Smith. "Have you ever felt like you were bending pieces of who you are to fit someone else's mold? We wanted to break the mold we feel we were forced to adhere to creatively."



The band took a hard look at itself and considered a lot of things when crafting this compelling new material. The stormy sonic intensity of the song, which was produced by Erik Ron (I Prevail, Issues, Motionless In White, Godsmack), is matched by its lyrical heft.



Smith continues, "'Who is The Word Alive?' We had to answer that question for ourselves before we made our new album, and we feel that this song is a great statement out of the gate. We are The Word Alive - and we just had to be ourselves for the first time ever. This song represents a breaking point. It's about taking things into your own hands, and letting the passion that ultimately flows within all of us to be released unapologetically. If you feel like you're not living up to who or what you know you're capable of being, this song can be your anthem. It will be ours."



"Burning Your World Down" is first new music from the band since 2018's full length release Violent Noise and is a taste of what's to come.



"We wanted to share 'Burning Your World Down' at the end of 2019 because it represents both where we have been, but prepares listeners for what will be an amazing year for our band and our fans in 2020 when we unveil our sixth studio album," Smith shares. "We didn't chase where we were, what we've made previously, what our peers had done or are doing. We stopped listening to all the outside noise, and we just focused on writing the most honest songs we could. We pushed ourselves, pushed our boundaries and we will certainly push the boundaries of what people perceive as The Word Alive. We wrote an album that will define The Word Alive, and this is just the beginning. Welcome to the new chapter of our story."



Stay tuned for more news about what's next from The Word Alive.



The band is currently on tour with Our Last Night and I See Stars. All dates are below.

Listen to "Burning Your World Down" below.





THE WORD ALIVE

With Our Last Night, I See Stars



11/5 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

11/6 - Dallas, TX - Trees

11/8 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

11/9 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

11/10 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

11/12 - Portland, OR - Roseland Ballroom

11/13 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

11/15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

11/16 - Denver, CO - Summit

11/17 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

11/19 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

11/20 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave II

11/22 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

11/23 - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak Music Hall

11/24 - Columbus, OH - Athenaeum Theatre

11/26 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

11/27 - Montreal, QC - Club Soda

11/29 - Boston, MA - House Of Blues (OLN 15 Year Anniversary Show)

11/30 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

12/1 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

12/3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

12/4 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live!

12/6 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

12/7 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

12/8 - Orlando, FL - House Of Blues





Related Articles View More Music Stories