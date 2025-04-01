The Waterboys Set 2025 North American Tour Kicking Off in September

All tickets will be on sale to the public this Friday at 10 am local time.
The Waterboys have announced their first North American tour in six years. The band’s latest album, Life, Death And Dennis Hopper, will be released worldwide by Sun Records on April 4th and it includes guest appearances by Steve Earle, Bruce Springsteen, Fiona Apple and Taylor Goldsmith, among others.
The tour will begin on September 4th and run through October 4th. Support act for all North American Waterboys shows will be Anna Tivel. All tickets will be on sale to the public this Friday at 10 am local time.
September 4, 2025 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
September 5, 2025 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center
September 6, 2025 – New York City, NY – Webster Hall
September 7, 2025 – Boston, MA – Seisiún Fest
September 9, 2025 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre
September 10, 2025 – Montreal, QB – Beanfield Theatre
September 11, 2025 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
September 12, 2025 – Columbus, OH – Athenaeum Theatre
September 14, 2025 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond
September 15, 2025 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
September 16, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
September 17, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater
September 20, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
September 21, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
September 23, 2025 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
September 25, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
September 26, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether
September 27, 2025 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up
September 28, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
September 30, 2025 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center
October 2, 2025 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theatre
October 3, 2025 – Dallas, TX – Longhorn Ballroom
October 4, 2025 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre
Videos