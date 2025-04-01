The Waterboys Set 2025 North American Tour Kicking Off in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Waterboys have announced their first North American tour in six years. The band’s latest album, Life, Death And Dennis Hopper, will be released worldwide by Sun Records on April 4th and it includes guest appearances by Steve Earle, Bruce Springsteen, Fiona Apple and Taylor Goldsmith, among others.

The tour will begin on September 4th and run through October 4th. Support act for all North American Waterboys shows will be Anna Tivel. All tickets will be on sale to the public this Friday at 10 am local time.

Tour Dates

September 4, 2025 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

September 5, 2025 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center

September 6, 2025 – New York City, NY – Webster Hall

September 7, 2025 – Boston, MA – Seisiún Fest

September 9, 2025 – Glenside, PA – Keswick Theatre

September 10, 2025 – Montreal, QB – Beanfield Theatre

September 11, 2025 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

September 12, 2025 – Columbus, OH – Athenaeum Theatre

September 14, 2025 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond

September 15, 2025 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

September 16, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

September 17, 2025 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater

September 20, 2025 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

September 21, 2025 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

September 23, 2025 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

September 25, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

September 26, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellwether

September 27, 2025 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

September 28, 2025 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

September 30, 2025 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

October 2, 2025 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theatre

October 3, 2025 – Dallas, TX – Longhorn Ballroom

October 4, 2025 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

