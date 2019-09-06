The Waterboys Release OUT OF ALL THIS BLUE, US Tour Starts This Month

Following the release earlier this year of their critically acclaimed album Where The Action Is, The Waterboys release the Out Of All This Blue EP via Cooking Vinyl.

Written for a friend who's been to a dark place, "Out Of All This Blue" is a compassionate song of reassurance; a Waterboys classic in the making. The EP also features a 2015 demo of "Out Of All This Blue" and two live tracks, "London Mick"and "The Whole Of The Moon" (featuring Blaine Harrison from Mystery Jets), recorded on the Chris Evans Virgin Radio Breakfast Show and capturing the visceral rock 'n' roll edge of the band.

Where The Action Is, a 10-song genre-defying album is a testament to The Waterboys' frontman and founder Mike Scott's enduring talents. One of the finest British songwriters of the past four decades, his songs have been covered and/or recorded by artists including Prince, who crafted two different arrangements of Scott's classic "The Whole Of The Moon", Rod Stewart, Tom Jones, Steve Earle, and Ellie Goulding, who had a top three hit in 2013 with "How Long Will I Love You."

The Waterboys are Brother Paul (keys), Ralph (drums), Aongus (bass), Jess and Zeenie (vocals), Steve Wickham (electric fiddle and guitar) and Mike Scott (vocals, guitar and piano).

In support of the new album, The Waterboys will tour North America for the first time since 2015, hitting cities such as Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Detroit, Seattle, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and more. The tour begins September 17 at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank, NJ. For more information visit The Waterboys website.



Out Of The Blue EP tracklist:

1. Out Of All This Blue

2. Out Of All This Blue (Original demo)

3. London Mick (Chris Evans Virgin Radio Session - Live)

4. Whole Of The Moon (Chris Evans Virgin Radio Session - Live feat. Blaine Harrison)

North America Tour:

Sept 17 - Count Basie Theatre | Red Bank, NJ

Sept 18 - The Wilbur| Boston, MA

Sept 20 - Calvin Theatre | Northampton, MA

Sept 21 - World Café Live | Philadelphia, PA

Sept 22 - Lincoln Theatre | Washington, DC

Sept 23 - Webster Hall | New York, NY

Sept 25 - Danforth Music Hall | Toronto, ON

Sept 26 - Majestic Theatre | Detroit, MI

Sept 28 - Varsity Theater | Minneapolis, MN

Sept 29 - Old Town School Of Folk Music | Chicago, IL

Oct 01 - Gothic Theatre | Englewood, CO

Oct 02 - The Depot | Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 06 - Commodore Ballroom | Vancouver, BC

Oct 07 - Wonder Ballroom | Portland, OR

Oct 08 - The Neptune | Seattle, WA

Oct 12 - The Observatory North Park | San Diego, CA

Oct 11 - The Fillmore | San Francisco, CA

Oct 13 - The Observatory | Santa Ana, CA

Oct 15 - Belasco Theater | Los Angeles, CA





Related Articles View More Music Stories