The Warlocks Announce Summer U.S. Tour Dates

It's been a long time coming, but it's finally happening - Los Angeles-based neo-psych indie rockers The Warlocks will be bringing their trademark guitar swells and thundering rhythms to stages across the U.S. from coast-to-coast and everywhere in-between! Tickets for "The Future Is Skull Tour" go on sale Friday March 25.

Now in their third decade of blowing minds and busting eardrums, The Warlocks have been widely celebrated as one of the most hypnotic and captivating live acts around, so they've been more than a little anxious to return to their native setting, under glowing stage lights, surrounded by vintage amps. "It feels like a two-year coma we've all awoke from," declares frontman Bobby Hecksher, "Let the rock cometh!"

Officially dubbed "The Future Is Skull Tour," the series of shows commences in early June and precedes what promises to be an extensive and extravagant Warlocks reissue campaign, starting with the group's debut album, Rise And Fall, which will be released on vinyl for the first time ever! All of which will lead to the release of The Warlocks' next studio album slated for 2023!

But for now, fans will get to bask in the glory of live versions of their favorite songs from The Warlock's deep catalog alongside songs from their newest album, The Chain. Joining the band in support slots are the excellent Christian Bland & The Revelators, Beechwood, Magic Castles & Haunted Summer.

Tour Dates

6/3/22 FRI Austin TX Hotel Vegas W/ Christian Bland & The Revelators

6/4/22 SAT Dallas TX Three Links W/ Christian Bland & The Revelators

6/7/22 TUE Atlanta GA Masquerade (Purgatory) W/ Beechwood

6/8/22 WED Carrboro NC Cat's Cradle Back Room W/ Beechwood

6/9/22 THU Washington DC Union Stage W/ Beechwood

6/10/22 FRI Philadelphia PA Underground Arts W/ Beechwood

6/11/22 SAT New York NY Bowery Ballroom (early)

6/14/22 TUE Toronto ON Horseshoe Tavern W/ Magic Castles

6/15/22 WED Detroit MI Marble Bar W/ Magic Castles

6/16/22 THU Chicago IL Sleeping Village W/ Magic Castles

6/17/22 FRI Milwaukee WI Back Room at Colectivo W/Magic Castles

6/18/22 SAT Minneapolis MN 7th St Entry Magic Castles

6/21/22 TUE Seattle WA Madame Lou's W/ Haunted Summer

6/22/22 WED Portland OR Mississippi Studios W/ Haunted Summer

6/24/22 FRI San Francisco CA The Chapel W/ Haunted Summer

6/25/22 SAT Los Angeles CA Lodge Room W/ Haunted Summer