The Used to Embark on Fall Headlining Tour with The Plain White T's and Raue

Ahead of their highly-anticipated summer tour, rock icons The Used have announced that they will be hitting the road again later this year on a fall headlining tour with special guests Plain White T’s and Raue. The tour will be kicking off on September 21 in Little Rock, AR, and making stops throughout the United States in cities like Kansas City, Fort Wayne, Birmingham, Nashville, Tampa, St. Augustine, and more before wrapping up on October 7 in New Orleans, LA. Ticket pre-sale details are as follows:

● The Used pre-sale tickets and VIP upgrades available June 11 @ 10am local time (Presale Code: MEDZ)

● Live Nation / Ticketmaster pre-sale tickets available June 12 @ 10am local time

● Spotify pre-sale tickets available June 13 @ 10am local time (Presale Code: TERRIFIED)

The Used will also be offering VIP packages on the tour. Packages include one general admission ticket, a meet & greet and photo with the band, limited edition poster, stainless coffee mug, early entry and access to merch, and more.

All tickets and VIP packages will be on sale June 14 at 10am local time at https://theused.net/

The Used Fall Tour Dates

September 21 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall

September 23 – Kansas City, MO – Midland Theatre

September 25 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theater

September 26 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

September 28 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

September 29 – Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

October 1 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

October 2 – Tampa, FL – Hard Rock Event Center - Tampa

October 4 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution

October 5 – St. Augustine, FL – The Saint Augustine Amphitheater

October 7 – New Orleans, LA – House Of Blues

Recently, The Used announced their upcoming deluxe b-sides album MEDZ, set for release on June 21 via Big Noise. Including previously released singles “MEDZ”, “People Are Vomit”, and “f You”, MEDZ offers eight new, never-before-heard singles from The Used from the Toxic Positivity writing sessions with John Feldmann in 2022 and 2023.

Last year, The Used released their most recent album, Toxic Positivity. Described as a “day-in-the-life journey of a depressed, anxiety-ridden person” by vocalist robbietheused, the tell-all record shares the highs and lows of depression and addiction through a cohesive body of work, speaking to the ever-changing headspace that he was experiencing at the time of writing. “This record is quite tough for me to listen to,” he adds, “because it’s a reflection of times in my life that have been some of my lowest ever.”

This summer, The Used will be hitting the road on a headlining tour joined by special guests Story Of The Year and Amira Elfeky. The tour will be visiting cities across United States and Canada, kicking off on June 20 in Gary, IN and making stops in Minneapolis, Cleveland, Montreal, Baltimore, Asbury Park, and more before wrapping up in Norfolk, VA on July 13. All tickets are available now HERE.

For as long as he can remember, robbietheused has used music as an outlet to lay bare his innermost thoughts and emotions. For 23 years, that writing has enabled The Used to deeply resonate with fans the world over. Exploding off the back of universally adored rock anthems such as “The Taste Of Ink,” “Take It Away” and “Pretty Handsome Awkward,” the many millions of streams and record sales (including the platinum-certified The Used and In Love And Death) their career has yielded are one thing; the human connection formed between artist and audience is priceless, however. To that end alone, The Used can consider themselves four of the luckiest and richest men in music.

The Used is robbietheused (Vocals), Jepha (Bass), Dan Whitesides (Drums) and Joey Bradford (Guitar).

The Used U.S. Tour Dates

June 20 – Gary, IN – Hard Rock Casino – Northern Indiana#

June 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s#

June 23 – Franklin, WI – Phase Fest*

June 24 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live @ 20 Monroe#

June 26 – Minneapolis, MN – Uptown Theater#

June 28 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live#

June 29 – Cleveland, OH – The Masonic Temple#

June 30 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE#

July 2 – Wallingford, CT – Oakdale Theatre#

July 3 – Portland, ME – State Theatre Portland#

July 5 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS^

July 6 – St. Catharines, ON – Born and Raised Fest*

July 9 – Baltimore, MD – Power Plant Live#

July 10 – Hampton, NH – Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom#

July 12 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage#

July 13 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa#

Photo Credit: Hunter Garrett

Comments