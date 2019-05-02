The Unlikely Candidates Release Music Video For NOVOCAINE

Alt-pop quintet The Unlikely Candidates have just released the music video for, "Novocaine", today via RED MUSIC. Watch the music video for the catchy track HERE.

The Unlikely Candidates recently wrapped a handful of tour dates with The Brevet and are gearing up to hit the road for their second leg of tour dates with Irontom. The tour starts on May 7th in Tulsa and wraps on May 19th in Los Angeles, making stops along the way in Denver, Seattle, San Francisco, and more. For more information on the band's upcoming tour and to purchase tickets, visit the band's website HERE.

"Novocaine" follows the release of The Unlikely Candidates tracks "Strange Love", "Oh My Dear Lord", "Bells", and "Best I Ever Had". The five-piece's music has received praise from outlets like The New York Times, Esquire Magazine, Nylon, Alternative Press, Baeble, and many more. The tracks have also been featured on shows like ABC's American Idol, FOX's The Four, NFL's Super Bowl 2018 playoffs, ESPN's 2018 Indy 500 programming, Fox Sports and more. "Oh My Dear Lord" has racked up over 13 million Worldwide streams. Due to the track's success, FOX Sports and the MLB both named The Unlikely Candidates as "Artist of the Month".

Flaunting outsider panache and theatrical hooks as oversized as their home state of Texas, The Unlikely Candidates formed at a high school party before going on to release three EPs and log countless miles on the road alongside everyone from Sublime With Rome, The Offspring, the Dirty Heads and Fall Out Boy. Most recently, 2017's Bed of Liars spawned "Your Love Could Start A War," which clocked over 15 million Worldwide streams and charted in the top 40 at Alternative Radio. Along the way, the band has earned acclaim from the likes of The New York Times, AXS, Esquire and more. The quintet kicked off 2018 by releasing a Deluxe Edition of their Danger To Myself EP, which features the single "Oh My Dear Lord." More recently, The Unlikely Candidates wrapped up a co-headlining U.S. tour with Brick + Mortar before releasing their new song, "Best I Ever Had," which has over 1.9 million streams Worldwide.

The Unlikely Candidates is Kyle Morris (vocals), Brent Carney (lead guitar), Cole Male (guitar), Jared Hornbeek (bass) and Kevin Goddard (drums).

THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES TOUR DATES:

May 7 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

May 8 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar

May 10 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall

May 11 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre

May 12 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

May 13 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

May 14 - Portland, OR - Star Theater Portland

May 16 - Oakland, CA - The New Parish

May 18 - Santa Ana, CA - The Constellation Room

May 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Bootleg Theater

May 31 - Arlington, TX - Levitt Pavilion





