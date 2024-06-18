The Struts to Embark on UK & EU Tour With Barns Courtney

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21st at 10:00 AM.

By: Jun. 18, 2024
The Struts to Embark on UK & EU Tour With Barns Courtney
Following the band’s sensational performance at Download Festival at the weekend, THE STRUTS will be returning to the UK and Europe at the end of September for a run of dates, entitled The Grand Union Tour, with British singer Barns Courtney, who has been appearing as the Special Guest on their mammoth Pretty Vicious US headline tour.
 
Lead singer Luke Spiller says, “We are really looking forward to getting back out and bringing our best show to date alongside our longterm friend and partner in rock, Barns Courtney. It truly is going to be the hottest ticket in town.”

The tour dates are as follows:

Sat Sept 28th    O2 Academy, Leeds, UK
Sun Sept 29th   Rock City, Nottingham, UK
Tues Oct 1st     Albert Hall, Manchester, UK
Weds Oct 2nd   O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK
Fri Oct 4th        NX, Newcastle, UK
Sat Oct 5th       SWX, Bristol, UK
Sun Oct 6th      Roundhouse, London, UK
 Tues Oct 8th     La Madeleine, Brussels, BELGIUM
Weds Oct 9th   013, Tilburg, NETHERLANDS
Thurs Oct 10th Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, GERMANY
Sat Oct 12th     Bataclan, Paris, FRANCE
Sun Oct 13th    Docks, Hamburg, GERMANY
Tues Oct 15th   Vega, Copenhagen, DENMARK
Weds 16th Oct Huxleys, Berlin, GERMANY
Thurs 17th Oct Progresja, Warsaw, POLAND
Sat 19th Oct     Lucerna Music Bar, Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC
Sun 20th Oct    Komplex 457, Zurich, SWITZERLAND
Mon 21st Oct   Fabrique, Milan, ITALY
 
The Struts are touring in support of their critically acclaimed fourth album Pretty Vicious, the title track of which has become another huge hit in the USA. The band also recently released a digital A-side single comprising ‘How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)’, and ‘Heaven’s Got Nothing On You’.

For tickets for all UK and European shows, and further information, visit thestruts.com.

Photo Credit: Ben Cope



