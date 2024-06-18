The Struts to Embark on UK & EU Tour With Barns Courtney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the band’s sensational performance at Download Festival at the weekend, THE STRUTS will be returning to the UK and Europe at the end of September for a run of dates, entitled The Grand Union Tour, with British singer Barns Courtney, who has been appearing as the Special Guest on their mammoth Pretty Vicious US headline tour.



Lead singer Luke Spiller says, “We are really looking forward to getting back out and bringing our best show to date alongside our longterm friend and partner in rock, Barns Courtney. It truly is going to be the hottest ticket in town.”

The tour dates are as follows:

Sat Sept 28th O2 Academy, Leeds, UK

Sun Sept 29th Rock City, Nottingham, UK

Tues Oct 1st Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

Weds Oct 2nd O2 Institute, Birmingham, UK

Fri Oct 4th NX, Newcastle, UK

Sat Oct 5th SWX, Bristol, UK

Sun Oct 6th Roundhouse, London, UK

Tues Oct 8th La Madeleine, Brussels, BELGIUM

Weds Oct 9th 013, Tilburg, NETHERLANDS

Thurs Oct 10th Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, GERMANY

Sat Oct 12th Bataclan, Paris, FRANCE

Sun Oct 13th Docks, Hamburg, GERMANY

Tues Oct 15th Vega, Copenhagen, DENMARK

Weds 16th Oct Huxleys, Berlin, GERMANY

Thurs 17th Oct Progresja, Warsaw, POLAND

Sat 19th Oct Lucerna Music Bar, Prague, CZECH REPUBLIC

Sun 20th Oct Komplex 457, Zurich, SWITZERLAND

Mon 21st Oct Fabrique, Milan, ITALY



The Struts are touring in support of their critically acclaimed fourth album Pretty Vicious, the title track of which has become another huge hit in the USA. The band also recently released a digital A-side single comprising ‘How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)’, and ‘Heaven’s Got Nothing On You’.



For tickets for all UK and European shows, and further information, visit thestruts.com.

Photo Credit: Ben Cope

Comments