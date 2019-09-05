The Still Tide Announces BETWEEN SKIES EP, Share 1st Single

Denver-based powerhouse artist Anna Morsett has announced her newBetween Skies EP due out January 17, 2020 via Mod y Vi Records. The details arrive alongside lead single "Change Of Address" premiered with Ghettoblaster Magazine. This song is an exploration on ways to free oneself, whether it's seeing yourself in a new light or leaving a physical space behind.

Listen to the single below!

Hailing from Olympia, WA, Morsett is influenced as much by growing up in the Pacific Northwest as by her experiences traveling the globe as a guitar tech for artists such as Kaki King, Tallest Man On Earth and Devil Makes Three.Her intricate, immersive performance has landed opening spots with Cat Power, Nathaniel Rateliff + The Night Sweats and Margaret Glaspy and will kick off a fall tour with Charlie Cunningham next week!



A magnetic frontwoman and self-described introspective loner, this duality is a crucial piece of her aptly named new collection. Behemoth vocals, soaring synths, fragile guitars and driving bass provide the canvas for an artist breaking in a new brush and serves as territory for Morsett's interior and exterior lives to merge.



The seven song collection is her first for Mod y Vi Records, the label responsible for releasing two of Nathaniel Rateliff's critically acclaimed folk albums. It was mixed by Brian Joseph (Bon Iver, Sufjan Stevens) and produced by Morsett and long time collaborator Joe Richmond. Equal parts love and loss, opportunity and closed doors, the Between Skies EP creates a fitting foundation for the peaks and troughs of what it means to be human.

The Still Tide Tour Dates

* = w/ Charlie Cunningham



9/12: Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo*

9/13: San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord*

9/15: Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios*

9/16: Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern*

9/17: Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret*

9/20: Fort Collins, CO @ Fort Collins Armory*

9/21: Denver, CO @ Globe Hall*

9/23: Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry*

9/24: Chicago, IL @ Schuba's*

9/26: Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground*

9/27: Montreal, ON @ Phi Centre*

9/28: Boston, MA @ Red Room at Cafe 939*

9/29: Philadelphia, PA @ Boots & Saddle*

10/1: Washington, DC @ DC9 Nightclub*

10/2: Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade*

Photo Credit: Anthony Isaac





Related Articles View More Music Stories