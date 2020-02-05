The Slow Readers Club Share Video for New Single 'All I Hear'

The Slow Readers Club have shared the video for their new single, 'All I Hear', the first track to be taken from their upcoming fourth album, The Joy Of The Return, out March 20th via Modern Sky UK.



The video was produced in collaboration with Chris from Croftwerk and the band's lighting designer, Ash, and sees an animated 3D representation of a six-sided parabola, which started life as a paper sculpture by Ruth Pestell.



The sculpture was then mapped point-by-point and run through software that emulates origami and projected onto and behind the band while they perform, creating an immersive background that pulsates and intensifies along with the track's infectious and anthemic climax.



"It was great to work with our friend and visual collaborator Chris on this video," say the band. "Seeing the graphics from the album come to life around us was a really cool experience. Can't wait to see what people make of it."



Recorded at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool and produced by long-standing collaborator Phil Bulleyment, The Joy Of The Return marks a significant change in the band's process, with their extensive touring allowing them time to write and develop tracks and arrangements through soundchecks and back-of-van jams.



Throughout the album, the band explore a vast swathe of sonic territory, from the passionately delivered 'All The Idols', to the poppier tones of 'Jericho' that power through with bright indie guitar lines and ethereally melodic choruses.



The dark power-pop that defined their previous releases holds a strong influence, with the brooding 'No Surprise' providing a powerful dose of evocative lyricism amid immersive soundscapes, while the unsettling 'Paris' is an undulating exploration of observational songwriting and eclectic musicality.



The swelling, arena-sized 'Zero Hour' displays the enormity of The Slow Readers Club sound and sets the precedent for their incredibly exciting future, while 'The Wait' closes the album with a beautifully absorptive combination of atmospheric synths flipping the pace of the record on its head to intoxicating effect.



The new album comes on the back of another huge year for the band, which saw them play a mammoth 32-date European tour, and a number of sold out UK shows including London's The Dome and two consecutive nights at Manchester's The Ritz following the release of their critically acclaimed third album, Build A Tower.



The Slow Readers Club will embark on an extensive tour throughout the UK and EU in March, April and May, including shows in Edinburgh, Birmingham, Bristol and London's Electric Ballroom, with many close to selling out. Full dates can be found below.



SPRING 2020 UK & EU TOUR DATES



23/03 - King George's Hall, Blackburn

24/03 - The Sage 2, Gateshead

25/03 - The Liquid Room, Edinburgh

27/03 - O2 Academy, Liverpool

28/03 - O2 Institute 2, Birmingham

29/03 - The Globe, Cardiff

30/03 - Thekla, Bristol

01/04 - Pyramids Centre, Portsmouth

02/04 - Concorde 2, Brighton

03/04 - Electric Ballroom, London

04/04 - Rock City, Nottingham

06/04 - Junction, Cambridge

07/04 - Foundry, Sheffield

08/04 - Beckett University, Leeds

09/04 - Pyramid & Parr Hall, Warrington



13/04 - Bitterzoet, Amsterdam

14/04 - Trix Hall, Antwerp

16/04 - Luxor, Cologne

17/04 - Poligamie Festival, Dresden

19/04 - St. Pauli Rock Café, Hamburg

20/04 - Vega, Copenhagen

21/04 - Nalen, Stockholm

22/04 - John Dee, Oslo

24/04 - Musik & Freiden, Berlin

26/04 - Café V Lese, Prague

27/04 - A38, Budapest

29/04 - Culture Factory, Zagreb

30/04 - Papiersaal, Zurich

02/05 - Mare Culturale, Milan

03/05 - Montluçon, Le Guingois

05/05 - Supersonic, Paris



Tickets are available here - theslowreadersclub.co.uk/live-dates





