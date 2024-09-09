The Slim Kings and Rebel Montez to Play The Bayway Arts Center This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday September 28th at 8pm, Liberty Devitto, the legendary drummer behind Billy Joel, brings The Slim Kings to share the stage with Christine Ohlman, the powerhouse vocalist known as “The Beehive Queen,” and her band Rebel Montez at The Bayway Arts Center, located at 265 E Main St, East Islip, NY 11730 Phone: (631) 581-2700.

Witness musical royalty as Devitto and Ohlman, fresh from her #1 hit on the Billboard Blues chart, set the stage ablaze at the Bayway Arts Center. The evening will showcase a blend of classic and new, featuring tracks from Ohlman's anticipated 2024 release “The Grown-Up Thing” and The Slim Kings' latest homage to The Rascals “Better Than This” from their forthcoming album.

Christine Ohlman, affectionately known as “The Beehive Queen” for her iconic hairdo, is a powerhouse vocalist with NBC's “Saturday Night Live” Band. Her electrifying blend of Americana and classic soul, delivered with unmatched energy and storytelling flair, makes her performances with Rebel Montez unforgettable. Ohlman's discography includes six albums, including the acclaimed “The Deep End” and “The Grown-Up Thing.” A versatile artist, Ohlman has shared the stage with music legends like Bonnie Raitt and Bruce Springsteen and performed at prestigious venues from the Paris Conservatory to Carnegie Hall. Her contributions to the music industry have earned her a place in the National Blues Hall of Fame.

Liberty DeVitto is renowned as the dynamic drummer behind Billy Joel, contributing to the sale of 150 million records worldwide. Beyond his collaboration with Joel, DeVitto's rhythmic expertise has been sought after by music legends such as Paul McCartney, , Phoebe Snow, Karen Carpenter, Stevie Nicks, and , showcasing his versatility and impact on the music industry. He was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2014 and the Classic Drummer's Hall of Fame in 2013.

DeVitto formed The Slim Kings in 2013 with singer/guitarist Michael Sackler-Berner (known for over forty primetime TV placements) and bassist Andy Attanasio (Joey Badass, Black Thought, Diddy). The Slim Kings have released three albums and toured with ZZ Top and Los Lonely Boys. Their music has been featured on shows like “Nurse Jackie” and “Chicago Fire.”

The Slim Kings and the Beehive Queen will each deliver a fiery set before joining forces on stage for an unforgettable encore! Get ready for a night of high-octane rockin' blues that you won't want to miss!

Tickets: Secure your spot at www.baywayartscenter.com or by calling 631-581-2700.

