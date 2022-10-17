The Shootouts Announce Ray Benson-Produced Album 'Stampede'

Country-Americana savants The Shootouts will release their star-studded third album Stampede on February 24, 2023 via Soundly Music. The Ameripolitan Music Award-nominated group shared the first track, "Better Things to Do," featuring Marty Stuart.

Stampede came as a surprise to the band. Only months after the April 2021 release of their Top 10 Americana Radio album Bullseye, The Shootouts received word that the legendary Ray Benson wanted to produce their next album and they quickly headed back into the studio. In addition to production duties, Benson and members of Asleep at the Wheel contributed to the song "One Step Forward."

"Working with Ray, Sam [Seifert], and the fine folks in Asleep at the Wheel has really been a dream come true," lead singer Ryan Humbert says. "It's been a masterclass, and we couldn't be more thankful for their time, talent, and attention to detail."

Additional appearances include the cream of the Americana music crop: Raúl Malo of The Mavericks (on "I'll Never Need Anyone More"), Stuart ("Better Things to Do"), Jim Lauderdale ("Tomorrow's Knockin'"), and Buddy Miller ("Anywhere But Here").

"Stampede encompasses all forms of American roots music, which is no small feat to do well," Benson says. "If you don't already know The Shootouts, you will now!"

The Shootouts' sound is reflective of their Northeast Ohio Rustbelt roots, steeped in many familiar things but still its own: an energetic fusion of Americana, honky tonk and Western swing that Shootouts fans often refer to as "country music for people who don't like country." And while their hometown of Akron, Ohio - the city that produced the Pretenders, the Black Keys, and Devo - isn't a place normally associated with country music, these influences are as integral to their sound as those of the country music greats.

The Shootouts are lead singer and guitarist Ryan Humbert, vocalist Emily Bates, lead guitarist Brian Poston, and bassist Kevin McManus. They are joined on the album by "Shootouts extended family members" Dylan Gomez on drums, Ryan McDermott on bass, and longtime mentor and collaborator Al Moss on guitar.

The band will take their high-energy stage show on the road with a full-scale winter/spring tour in support of Stampede, with more dates to be announced soon.

Upcoming 2022 Shootouts tour dates

10/25 - Arlington Heights, IL - Hey Nonny

10/26 - Goshen, IN - Goshen Brew

10/27 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Playhouse *

10/28 - Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Music Hall *

10/29 - Joliet, IL - Chicago Street Pub

10/30 - Grand Rapids, MI - Tip Top Deluxe

12/1 - Indianapolis, IN - Duke's Indy

12/2 - Defiance, OH - Defiance Community Cultural Center

* w/ Asleep at the Wheel