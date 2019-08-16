The Shelters Drop 'You're Different' Music Video

Southern California rock band The Shelters have shared the official video for their new single "You're Different." Directed by Allister Ann, the video is a surrealist homage to mid-century sci-fi cinema. Singer Chase Simpson explains, "We wanted to create a story that had the same fun and exciting energy of the song while still connecting to the more deeply rooted concept of what it really means to be different. We absolutely love Allister and her work, she did an incredible job interpreting the spirit of this single into a story that's visually just as up-beat and 'different' as the music."

The Shelters have also officially announced their sophomore album Jupiter Sidecar, set for release September 20 on Warner Records. Jupiter Sidecar presented a new challenge for the band, as their first album in the wake of Tom Petty's tragic passing. Petty wasn't just the band's producer, he was the initial catalyst for their union as a band, encouraging them to hone their songwriting skill and offering his home studio for their near-daily use. "We definitely have something to prove on this record," says Simpson. "Obviously, we want to make Tommy proud. Even more so, we want to step out of his shadow and come into our own. We knew we had to do something exciting and different to carry on being The Shelters."

The Shelters fan a fresh flame with classic fuel on their upcoming second full-length, Jupiter Sidecar to be released on September 20 via Warner Records. Ebbing and flowing between rock 'n' roll roots, surf swagger, synth swells, and unassuming pop ambition, the Los Angeles-based group-Chase Simpson [vocals, guitar], Josh Jove [guitar, vocals], and Sebastian Harris [drums]- thread it all together with catchy melodic hooks and handcrafted instrumentation. This approach quietly cemented them as a fan and critical favorite following the release of their self-titled full-length, The Shelters, in 2016. Produced by none other than the late Tom Petty, the debut garnered widespread praise from the likes of W Magazine, Rolling Stone, and Paste who noted, "The band's sound successfully marries elements of '70s and '80s rock and roll with a modern flair." Meanwhile, the boys racked up close to 14 million total streams with the single "Rebel Heart" and toured alongside The Head and the Heart, Royal Blood, The Killers, Gary Clark Jr., Band Of Horses, BRONCHO, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Mudcrutch and more, logging over hundreds of shows in two years. Now with Petty gone, The Shelters returned to his studio Shoreline Recorders in Malibu to craft Jupiter Sidecarand to mourn the loss of their friend and mentor; and in the process learned to rely on one another like never before.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

9/1 San Diego, CA Humphrey's By The Bay

9/7 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst Atrium

9/8 Sacramento, CA Holy Diver

9/10 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley

9/11 San Luis Obispo, CA SLO Brew Rock





