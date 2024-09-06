The Rumjacks Share New Single 'Come Hell Or High Water'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Rumjacks have shared their new single “Come Hell or High Water”, the first new music to be unveiled from the celtic punk outfit’s forthcoming sixth LP, due out in early 2025 via FOUR FOUR.

The TBA album follows the band’s 2021 LP Hestia which was lauded by Kerrang as “the complete package” full of “social commentary, lore and affecting storytelling.”

The new album was recorded in Asbury Park, NJ and co-produced by The Rumjacks lead singer Mike Rivkees along with The Bouncing Souls founder Pete Steinkopf, who has lent his talent to albums from artists such as Beach Slang, The Menzingers, and Brian Fallon (Gaslight Anthem).

Fans in the US can hear the new single live along with other new music and fan favorites this fall when The Rumjacks join Flogging Molly for a tour kicking off later this month in Minneapolis, MN on September 24th.

“‘Come Hell or High Water’ is about how many of our ancestors were forced to flee their native countries to give us the lives we have today,” shares Rivkee of the powerful and relevant message behind the song. “It was inspired by listening to old audio recordings of my great grandfather telling his story of how his family fled Ukraine when Jews were being targeted in early 20th century Pogroms. The other side of the family fled Ireland due to involvement in the Irish War of Independence. The long and short; it’s so we don’t forget our refugee backgrounds and we recognize the struggle that a lot of immigrants live with today.”

On “Come Hell or High Water”, it’s clear the Sydney-born-and-bred band has developed a lot without losing their loud, high-energy party-time essence. It would be impossible for a 17-year-old band to have not grown and changed somehow, but the core sound remains intact and consistent across five studio albums, two live albums, and multiple EPs and singles. Their best-known track, "An Irish Pub Song," went viral with over 91 million views and counting on YouTube alone.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

SEPTEMBER

24 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

25 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club

27 - Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theatre

28 - Evansville, IN @ Victory Theater

29 - Memphis, TN @ Elvis Presley’s Memphis Graceland

OCTOBER

01 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

02 - Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom

04 - Flagstaff, Az @ Fort Tuthill Park

05 - Highland, CA @ Yaamava Theater

06 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

08 - Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theatre

09 - Bakersfield, CA @ Fox Theatre

11 - San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center

12 - Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

13 - Sacramento, CA @ Discovery Park

Comments