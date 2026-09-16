The Reserve to Host Private Events During Broccoli City Weekend
Kelli M. Coleman and Hermez Sanni host cultural tastemakers at Gaia and Smoke & Mirrors Rooftop.
The Reserve, an invitation-only cultural platform co-founded by Kelli M. Coleman and Hermez Sanni, hosted two private events in Washington, DC during Broccoli City Weekend, bringing together artists, creators, and cultural tastemakers at Gaia and the Smoke & Mirrors Rooftop.
Friday night's festivities opened with the AT&T Customer Appreciation Concert Hosted by Broccoli City Festival, headlined by Odeal and Anderson .Paak at The Howard Theatre. The night continued into Private Access, the concert's official after party, presented by AT&T and powered by The Reserve, described as an intimate, high-trust space for culture's leaders and tastemakers, featuring DJ Siobhan Bell.
Sunday's AT&T Connected Brunch, presented by AT&T in partnership with Live Nation Urban and curated by The Reserve, closed out the weekend with a live performance by Blxst at Smoke & Mirrors Rooftop.
Confirmed guests included Blxst, DJ Siobhan Bell, Laremy Tunsil, and Charles Omenihu, along with a curated guest list spanning music, sports, fashion, and culture.
Creators Honored at The Creators Brunch
DonYe Taylor — Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, creative philosopher and entrepreneur
Brianna Balram — Fashion and Beauty creator
Sunni and the City — Media Personality, correspondent, and host
Event Details
Private Access
Friday, September 18, 2026 | 10:00 PM–2:00 AM ET
Gaia | 1025 Vermont Avenue NW, Washington, DC
The Creators Brunch
Sunday, September 20, 2026 | 1:00–5:00 PM ET
Smoke & Mirrors Rooftop | 867 New Jersey Avenue SE, Washington, DC 20003
The Reserve is a global, invitation-only cultural platform co-created by Divine Tree Management and the KMColeman Group. Built as a referral-based network, The Reserve brings together leaders across sports, entertainment, music, fashion, and business through private gatherings that prioritize authentic connection and relationship-building.
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