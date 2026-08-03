BLANK FACE LP Tour to Launch with ScHoolboy Q

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

ScHoolboy Q has announced a tour tied to his album BLANK FACE LP, according to information shared by Interscope Capitol.

The tour will begin on October 1st in Atlanta, GA and make stops in New York, Washington DC Phoenix, AZ and include the already sold out Palladium show in Los Angeles, CA with a second show in Los Angeles, CA announced at The Novo. The anniversary shows will bring Blank Face LP back to the stage, giving fans the opportunity to experience songs from the album live alongside selections from across ScHoolboy Q's catalog.

Tickets will be available for artist pre-sale this Wednesday, August 4th at 10am local time via https://laylo.com/groovyq/m/blankface while public on-sale will begin Friday, August 7th. Full tour routing and to purchase, head to: https://www.groovyq.com/tour/.

SCHOOLBOY Q 10 YEARS OF BLANK FACE LP TOUR ROUTING:

Oct 01 - Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Oct 03 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Oct 04 - Washington, DC @ Fillmore

Oct 07 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

Oct 08 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

Oct 09 - Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium (SOLD OUT)

Oct 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Novo

Oct 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

Oct 16 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Oct 17 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Released in July 2016, Blank Face LP debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Top Album Sales chart before earning RIAA Gold certification. The album received a Grammy Award nomination for 'Best Rap Album,' while its single 'THat Part' was nominated for 'Best Rap Performance.'

Featuring collaborations with Kanye West, Anderson .Paak, Jadakiss, Vince Staples, Miguel, SZA and others, Blank Face LP marked a defining chapter in ScHoolboy Q's career and further established his distinctive delivery, vivid storytelling and adventurous approach to production. A decade after its release, the album remains an essential part of his catalog and a significant entry in modern Hip-Hop.

About ScHoolboy Q

ScHoolboy Q has established himself as one of the most distinctive and dynamic voices in contemporary Hip-Hop. He released his debut album, Setbacks, in 2011, followed by Habits & Contradictions in 2012, Oxymoron in 2014, Blank Face LP in 2016, CrasH Talk in 2019 and BLUE LIPS in 2024. Through his singular delivery, vivid storytelling, adventurous production choices and continually evolving body of work, ScHoolboy Q has helped expand the creative possibilities of modern Hip-Hop while influencing a generation of artists across rap.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...