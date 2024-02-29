The Ramona Flowers Single 'Up All Night' Ft. Nile Rodgers Climb On U.S. Charts

The UK's The Ramona Flowers' infectious and upbeat single “Up All Night,'' featuring the legendary Nile Rodgers, continues its upward trajectory on the U.S. radio charts, currently curently sitting at #27 on the Alt Radio Chart. Since it debuted the song has amassed over 1.2 millions streams on Spotify, and peaked at #25 on the Top 40 New Music chart.

“We've been a band for over a decade, we've released a few albums, but this is where it's really connected,” frontman Sam Dyson says. “Whatever we're doing, it's really working.”

Filled with tuneful melodies, Nile's signature guitar sound and disco beats, “Up All Night” stands as the breakout hit from the band's 6-track EP, Gotta Get Home.

Following a U.S. tour supporting Barns Courtney, The Ramona Flowers return stateside for a show at the #Happens Festival in Las Vegas tonight, February 29.

Photo credit: Simon Emmett