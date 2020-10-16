The Oh Hellos' New EP Zephyrus Out Now

Listen to it below!

Zephyrus, the new EP from acclaimed brother-sister duo The Oh Hellos, is out now; listen to it below.

The new music continues to receive praise-American Songwriter proclaimed, "Each segment is filled with multi-layered orchestral arrangements, richly textured harmonies and lyrical complexity. Their distinctive style brings to mind Ohio band Over the Rhine, with nods toward progressive folk-rock predecessors Renaissance, Fairport Convention, the Strawbs, It's a Beautiful Day and Steeleye Span," while The Alternate Root declared, "The Oh Hellos tread their own ground. Folk traditions are left at the curb with soft and psychedelic wanderings away from the norm as The Oh Hellos brand their own definition of Roots music."

Zephyrus is the final EP in a series of four named after the four Greek mythological wind deities that bring the seasons. The series is driven by the overarching question: "Where did my ideas come from?" With each EP and the "wind" it represents, siblings Tyler and Maggie Heath explore the stages of answering that question.

"We felt like we needed more time to expand on our ideas than a standard LP would have given us; we like to keep each of our albums more or less contained to a single idea or theme, and we had a lot to say about this one. Releasing this music serially is also giving us time to really refine our thoughts for each EP-letting us express them as best we can, not just as quickly as we can," note Tyler and Maggie.

Listen to the new EP here:

Photo Credit: Laurie Heath

View More Music Stories Related Articles