The Oak Ridge Boys Release New Video For 'Don't Go Pullin' On Santa Claus' Beard'

GRAMMY® Award-winning and Country Music Hall of Fame members, The Oak Ridge Boys, released a new video today for "Don't Go Pullin' On Santa Claus' Beard," the second song from their 8th holiday themed album, Down Home Christmas, from Lightning Rod Records/Thirty Tigers and is available now everywhere music is sold.

Watch the video below!



SoundsLikeNashville.com exclusively premiered the merry and cheerful video which features a cameo appearance by the album's Producer, Dave Cobb, marking the 3rd collaboration between the famed Nashville hit-maker and country music's all-time greatest vocal quartet.



"We told songwriter Aaron Raitiere that we needed a fun Santa song, and almost immediately he and Anderson East wrote 'Don't Go Pullin' On Santa Claus Beard,'" said singer, Joe Bonsall. "Aaron wrote or co-wrote six songs on Down Home Christmas and it was like old Nashville again. Writers would bring us a song and we would record it while they wrote another one. It was all magic and our producer Dave Cobb led us all the way! Quality songwriters writing great songs. It was all really fun! This song is now one of the highlights in our Christmas tour."



Down Home Christmas also includes standards such as "Amazing Grace" and "Silent Night," plus new originals like "South Alabama Christmas," written by Jamey Johnson, Bill Anderson and Buddy Cannon.



Billboard Magazine premiered the "Reindeer On The Roof" video , the album's first single, another fun and festive original tune which puts Oaks bass singer Richard Sterban at the vocal helm. Shot on location in Nashville's famed Santa's Pub, the video features cameo appearances by John Rich, Dennis Quaid and Jamey Johnson.



Down Home Christmas Track Listing:

1. The Family Piano (Aaron Raitiere)

2. Angels (Aaron Raitiere)

3. Bring Daddy Home (Channing Wilson, Aaron Raitiere)

4. Reindeer On The Roof (Jake Mitchell, Aaron Raitiere)

5. Silent Night (Franz Gruber, Joseph Mohr)

6. Hallelujah Emmanuel (Robert Jason, Paul Bradley Sr.)

7. Down Home Christmas (Mando Saenz, Aaron Raitiere)

8. South Alabama Christmas (Jamey Johnson, Bill Anderson, Buddy Cannon)

9. Don't Go Pullin' On Santa Claus' Beard (Anderson East, Aaron Raitiere)

10. Amazing Grace (spoken introduction by Joseph Bonsall)

11. Amazing Grace (John Newton)



Album Name: Down Home Christmas

Release date: October 25, 2019

Pre-sale date: October 4, 2019

Label: Lightning Rod Records/Thirty Tigers

UPC: 644216238361

DISC: LRR38361

Produced by: Dave Cobb

Buy/Stream/Listen at orcd.co/downhomechristmas



Oak Ridge Boys Down Home Christmas Tour:

DEC 05 - Riviera Theatre / N. Tonawanda, N.Y.

DEC 06 - Palace Theatre / Greensburg, Pa.

DEC 07 - Roland E. Powell Convention Center / Ocean City, Md.

DEC 08 - Sherman Theater / Stroudsburg, Pa.

DEC 10 - Brown County Music Center / Nashville, Ind.

DEC 11 - Paramount Theater / Anderson, Ind.

DEC 12 - Holland Civic Center / Holland, Mich.

DEC 13 - Leelanau Sands Casino Showroom / Peshawbestown, Mich.

DEC 14 - Honeywell Center / Wabash, Ind.

DEC 15 - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center / Renfro Valley, Ky.

DEC 18 - Mayo Civic Center Presentation / Rochester, Minn

DEC 19 - Five Flags Center / Dubuque, Iowa

DEC 20 - Shooting Star Casino Hotel / Mahnomen, Minn.

DEC 21 - Crystal Grand Music Theatre / Wisconsin Dells, Wis.

DEC 22 - Rialto Square Theatre / Joliet, Ill.

For entire tour schedule, please click here.





