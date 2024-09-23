The National Releasing Live Album 'Rome'; Share 4-Track EP

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National have announced the December 13 release of Rome, a 21-track digital and two-LP set recorded live (without overdubs) on June 3, 2024 at the Italian city’s Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone. The double album, mixed by longtime collaborator Peter Katis, spans the band’s 20-plus years of songwriting and reveals how each song has taken on a new life in its live performance. “You have to see this band live” is often said about The National, and now, Rome is the next best thing to actually being there. Pre-order is available HERE.

Members of the band’s Cherry Tree fan club will have the opportunity to purchase an exclusive, tricolor triple-LP featuring five additional songs to complete the 26-song set on colored vinyl that pays homage to the Italian flag. The band has also released a four-song EP titled NTL RM EP I, featuring Rome highlights “I Need My Girl,” “Lemonworld,” “The Geese of Beverly Road” and “Lit Up.”

Rome is the definitive live document of The National. Recorded at the architecturally stunning venue Parco Della Musica Ennio Morricone, named for the famed Italian film composer, the 21-track LP showcases scintillating versions of beloved songs like "Bloodbuzz Ohio," "Don't Swallow the Cap," "I Need My Girl," "The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness," “England” and "Fake Empire"; plus sharpened readings of recent tracks "Eucalyptus," "New Order T-Shirt," "Tropic Morning News" and the boundary pushing "Smoke Detector."

Reflecting how the band changes setlists significantly from night to night to cast fresh light on hidden gems from the catalog, Rome is marked by rarities such as show opener “Runaway,” “Lemonworld,” “The Geese of Beverly Road,” “Lit Up” and a tour de force pairing of “Humiliation” from the critically acclaimed album Trouble Will Find Me into Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers’ “Murder Me Rachael.”

The Rome encore features the election anthem “Mr. November,” and, from High Violet, “Terrible Love” and the show-closing fan singalong, “Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks.”

In their live show review, The Guardian called The National "an era-defining band at the peak of their powers...as this stunning two-and-a-half-hour epic becomes a communal catharsis.” Rolling Stone UK also said “it’s clear that the band...have deserved their place at the top table for a decade now....A show that’s simply euphoric, and sees the band reaching a new peak.”

The National just began their Zen Diagram tour with special guests The War on Drugs and Lucius. The run will visit beloved outdoor venues across North America as well as arenas in such locales as Chicago (Sept. 24, United Center), Seattle (Oct. 1, Climate Pledge Arena) and Portland, Ore. (Oct. 2, Moda Center). The tour winds down at the Greek Theatre (Oct. 6) in Berkeley and the Hollywood Bowl (Oct. 7) in Los Angeles before wrapping Oct. 10 in Mexico City. See all tour dates below.

ROME TRACKLISTING

2LP

Side A

Runaway Eucalyptus Tropic Morning News New Order T-Shirt Don't Swallow The Cap

Side B

Bloodbuzz Ohio The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness I Need My Girl Lemonworld The Geese of Beverly Road Lit Up

Side C

Alien Humiliation Murder Me Rachael England Graceless

Side D

Fake Empire Smoke Detector Mr November Terrible Love Vanderlyle Crybaby Geeks

The National - Zen Diagram Tour w/ The War on Drugs and Lucius

Tue Sep 24 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Wed Sep 25 — Sterling Heights, MI — Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Thu Sep 26 — Madison, WI — Breese Stevens Field

Sat Sept 28 — Englewood, CO — Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 29 — Salt Lake City, UT — Granary Live

Tue Oct 01 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Oct 02 — Vancouver, BC — Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

Thu Oct 03 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Fri Oct 05 — Napa, CA — The Mertage

Sun Oct 06 — Berkeley, CA — The Greek Theatre

Mon Oct 07 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl

Thu Oct 10 — Mexico City, MX — Palacio De Los Deportes ^

^ Without Lucius

Photo credit: Graham MacIndoe

