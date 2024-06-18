The Mysterines Release Whirring New Single 'The Last Dance'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



UK alternative rock band The Mysterines have released their whirring new single “The Last Dance,” the third track to be taken from their highly-anticipated new album Afraid of Tomorrows, due for release on June 21 via Fiction Records.

Bolstered by a blistering guitar solo and thunderous drum beats, “The Last Dance” details finding solace in something that is not real. Frontwoman Lia’s imagination dances wildly through the track, as it tells the tale of a person who falls in love with a porcelain mannequin and longs to dance with them.

Lia comments on the song: “I suppose it’s an analogy for what loneliness can do to you. Once you’ve exhausted all the dark alleyways of drugs and alcohol, you end up reaching for something to connect to that isn’t real.”

Afraid of Tomorrows Track List:

1. The Last Dance

2. Stray

3. Another Another Another

4. Tired Animal

5. Jesse You're A Superstar

6. Hawkmoon

7. Sink Ya Teeth

8. Junkyard Angel

9. Goodbye Sunshine

10. Inside A Matchbox

11. So Long

12. Afraid of Tomorrows

Formed in Liverpool, The Mysterines – frontwoman Lia Metcalfe, drummer Paul Crilly, bassist George Favager and guitarist Callum Thompson – have undergone a radical transformation over the past few years. Fresh with new purpose and reinvigorated from songwriting sessions while secluded away in the countryside (in between playing to 60,000-strong crowds while on tour with the Arctic Monkeys), the band are now about to release the best music of their career.

Recorded and produced by Grammy Award winning producer John Congleton (St. Vincent, Angel Olsen) in LA, Afraid of Tomorrows is a deeper and darker foray into The Mysterines’ psyche than its predecessor, and reflects the maturity and growth of the band. “‘Afraid of Tomorrows’ is a mirror where you find you’re nothing more than a formless being, one made from celestial constellations - of traumas, of the old and new, mistakes, addiction, fear and happiness, loneliness, but ultimately a desire for life and the fight to keep living. It’s a collage of what’s been lost and of love unbounded”, says Lia.

The Mysterines are set to embark on their biggest headline tour to date this fall across Europe and North America. The band will play a string of exciting shows this summer, including at Crystal Palace Park as special guests to Bloc Party for their huge 20th anniversary show on July 7, and numerous festivals including Riot Fest in Chicago. North American tour dates will go on sale this Friday at 12pm ET — all tour info available here.

UPCOMING NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

September 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Roxy

September 11- Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit

September 13 - Colorado Springs, CO - Vultures

September 15 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th St Entry

September 17 - Toronto, ON - The Cave

September 19 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

September 22 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest

Photo credit: Steve Gullick

