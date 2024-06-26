The Moss Come 'Alive' On New Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Salt Lake City-based band The Moss release their new single, “Alive.” The new release from the band is their first of a busy touring year that includes over 50 US headline tour dates plus shows with Flipturn and Red Clay Strays. The band, one of The Alternative Press’ “Rising Artists to Watch,” have also announced their September headline tour in the United Kingdom. See below for a complete list of tour dates, or visit the band’s website here.

“I wrote “Alive” at a time in my life where the beliefs that I had for so long started to seem very fickle and incomplete. “Alive” is the ambassador of a new way of thinking for me that involves trusting and taking care of myself, and letting go once in a while," says Tyke James.

The Moss broke through last year with the four-song Insomnia EP, leading the way with more than 25 million streams, the title track—which Tyke describes as “a bittersweet song about codependency, the point in a relationship where you feel incomplete without the other person”—landed on Spotify’s U.S. Viral 50 chart with major support from Sirius XM’s Alt Nation. Other highlights of the past year include well-received sets at Las Vegas’ Life Is Beautiful, Bonnaroo, and Austin City Limits festival.

THE MOSS – UK HEADLINE TOUR ***JUST ANNOUNCED***

SEPTEMBER

11 — Newcastle

12 — Glasgow

13 — Leeds

14 — Manchester

16 — Bristol

17 — London

18 — Hertford

FRANCE

21 — Quiksilver Festival — Hossegor, France

THE MOSS – US Summer & Fall Tour Dates

JULY

4 — The Stephen Talkhouse — Amagansett, NY

5 — Levitate Music & Arts Fest — Marshfield, MA

10 — Oceanfront Concert Series — Virginia Beach, VA w/ Flipturn*

11 — Greenfield Lake Amphitheater — Wilmington, NC w/ Flipturn*

12 — The Refinery Charleston — Charleston, SC w/ Flipturn*

13 — Visulite Theatre — Charlotte, NC

16 — Handlebar — Pensacola, FL

17 — The Wooly — Gainesville, FL

18 — Crowbar — Tampa, FL

19 — The Abbey — Orlando, FL

20 — Revolution Live — Fort Lauderdale, FL

SEPTEMBER

7 — Breckenridge Brewery — Littleton, CO w/ Cannons and Dehd*

28 — Ohana Fest — Dana Point, CA

OCTOBER

2 — Georgia Theatre — Athens, GA

4 — The Grey Eagle — Asheville, NC

5 — Cat's Cradle — Carrboro, NC

7 — The Broadberry — Richmond, VA

8 — 9:30 Club — Washington, D.C.

10 — Irving Plaza — New York, NY

12 — Higher Ground Ballroom — South Burlington, VT

14 — The Great Hall — Toronto, ON

16 — Skully's Music Diner — Columbus, OH

17 — HI-FI Indy — Indianapolis, IN

18 — Majestic Theatre — Madison, WI

19 — Amsterdam Bar & Hall — Saint Paul, MN

26 — The Union Event Center — Salt Lake City, UT

NOVEMBER

8 — The Wiltern — Los Angeles, CA w/ The Red Clay Strays*

9 — Soma — San Diego, CA w/ The Red Clay Strays*

16 — Briston Maroney's Paradise Fest — Nashville, TN

About The Moss:

Originating on the shores of Oahu as teenage buddies, Tyke James (vocals/guitar) and Addison Sharp (guitar) traded in beaches for the Great Salt Lake joining forces with Willie Fowler (drums) Caiden Jackson (bass) to form The Moss. As the group’s principal songwriter, Tyke channels his own personal experiences and passions into The Moss’ radiant and deceptively sunny tunes—their unique version of organic indie rock draws from artists like Pinegrove and Kevin Morby for sonic inspiration. The band’s insightful songs and memorable live shows have earned The Moss acclaim across the music press world, including Alternative Press, Under The Radar, The Alternative, LADYGUNN, Earmilk, Atwood & Ones To Watch.

