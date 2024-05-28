The Menzingers Share New Single 'Gone West' Ahead Of Deluxe Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beloved Philadelphia punk institution The Menzingers have announced ‘Some Of It Was True (Deluxe)’: the expanded special edition of their critically acclaimed seventh album out this Friday, May 31st.

Enhancing the collection of contemplative sing-a-longs marked by cathartic choruses, The Menzingers extend the fun with two new tracks including single “Gone West” which is available to listen to now. Both new songs will also be available physically on limited 7-inch vinyl, available to pre-order HERE.

The Menzingers also share the accompanying music video for “Gone West” which was shot and edited by the band’s good friend and touring crew member, Tyler Long. Filmed during their massive headlining tour last Winter, the video depicts a collage of endearing moments on and off the stage.

“We recorded “Gone West” at the same time as ‘Some of it Was True’ and although we didn’t think it fit just right on the album, it has some of my favorite guitar and vocal melodies,” vocalist/guitarist Tom May recalls. “The lyrics are a tongue-in-cheek play on accepting the truth of your own mortality. I always thought “goin’ west” was an interesting euphemism for dying; following the sun.”

Four years since the release of 2019’s Hello Exile, on ‘Some Of It Was True (Deluxe)’ The Menzingers collaborated with Grammy-nominated producer Brad Cook (Bon Iver, the War on Drugs, Waxahatchee). Recorded at Texas’s legendary Sonic Ranch studio, Cook helped accomplish the daunting task of capturing their distinctive live energy within the confines of a studio and what results is their most immediate-sounding and energetic record to date.

Lyrically, Some Of It Was True is a showcase for how the band’s songwriting has expanded beyond their own personal experiences, drawing from what’s happening around them and the lives of those who keep this world’s lifeforce pumping. “This record just feels different for us,” vocalist and guitarist Greg Barnett explains. “It’s a really important one in our catalog, and a pivotal moment in our history. We have the liberty of our fans growing with us now, and after writing these lyrical songs about where we are in life, we decided to take other peoples’ stories and make something bigger out of it.”

Some Of It Was True (Deluxe) Tracklisting

1. Hope Is A Dangerous Little Thing

2. There’s No Place In This World For Me

3. Nobody Stays

4. Some Of It Was True

5. Try

6. Come On Heartache

7. Ultraviolet

8. Take It To Heart

9. Love At The End

10. Alone In Dublin

11. High Low

12. I Didn’t Miss You (Until You Were Gone)

13. Running In The Roar Of The Wind

14. Gone West

15. The Last One Killed Me

The Menzingers On Tour

June 5 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

June 6 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

June 7 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

June 8 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

June 9 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live!

June 11 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

June 12 – Charleston, SC – Music Farm

June 13 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

June 14 – Orlando, FL – The Beacham

June 15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

June 16 – Tampa, FL – The Ritz Ybor

June 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

June 20 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station

June 21 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

June 22 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

June 23 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

June 26 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre

June 27 – Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

June 28 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

June 29 – Lansing, MI – Grewal Hall at 224

July 13 – Atlantic City, NJ – AC Beer & Music Fest

July 27 – Richmond, VA – Brown’s Island

August 15 – Brisbane, Australia – The Triffid

August 16 – Thornberry, Australia – The Croxton Bandroom

August 17 – Sydney, Australia – Crowbar

August 18 – Sydney, Australia – Crowbar

August 20 – Wellington, New Zealand – San Fran

August 21 – Auckland, New Zealand – Whammy Bar

Nov 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Dec 6 – London, UK – The Underworld

Dec 7 – London, UK – The Underworld

Photo Credit: Ashley Gellman

