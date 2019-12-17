The Marshall Tucker Band Announces 2020 Tour

Legendary multi-platinum selling southern rock group The Marshall Tucker Band has announced the first round of dates for its newly-unveiled 2020 tour: The Southern Rockin' Roundup. The iconic band will enter the new decade with nearly 25 live concerts on the books with many additional shows to be announced in the coming weeks. The national tour includes stops in Myrtle Beach, SC; Baton Rouge, LA; Kansas City, MO; Washington D.C.; Waterbury, CT; Morristown, NJ; Westbury, NY and more.

"The future of The Marshall Tucker Band is overwhelming," says MTB lead singer Doug Gray. "We are all stunned and excited at the amount of shows being booked for next year's Southern Rockin' Roundup tour. We'll be announcing lots more shows soon, and when all is said and done, 2020 will be our biggest touring year in recent memory."

Additional artists will join the MTB on the tour and will be announced in the coming weeks.

"Thanks to our booking agency, APA, and our management company, Red Light Management, for seeing the light," Gray adds.

This morning, Pollstar's Holly Gleason revealed the band's 2020 tour schedule. In the exclusive piece, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris gave praise to the group. "Their songs were a Southern breeze that warmed our souls through FM radio and constant touring, providing an organic antidote to the increasingly polyester-laden synthetic world," he told the publication.

The tour kicks off on Friday, January 10 in Lac Du Flambeau, Wisconsin at the Lake of the Torches Casino. More dates will be announced soon on the band's official website.

Additionally, the MTB will be spotlighted on this week's edition of The Big Interview with Dan Rather. Catch Gray's in-depth interview with Rather this Wednesday, December 18 at 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT, only on AXS TV.

The Southern Rockin' Roundup 2020 Live Concert Dates:

January 10 - Lac Du Flambeau, WI - Lake of the Torches Casino

January 17 & 18 - Walhalla, SC - Walhalla Performing Arts Center

January 24 - Pembroke Pines, FL - Pembroke Pines City Center

January 25 - Weirsdale, FL - Orange Blossom Opry

January 26 - Immokalee, FL - Seminole Casino

January 31 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

February 1 - Myrtle Beach, SC - The Carolina Opry Theatre

February 21 & 22 - Harris, MI - Island Resort Casino

March 14 - Baton Rouge, LA - L'Auberge Casino & Hotel

April 3 - Kansas City, MO - Ameristar Casino

April 17 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

April 19 - Plymouth, MO - Plymouth Memorial Hall

April 25 - Riverside, IA - Riverside Casino

May 1 - Washington D.C. - The Warner Theatre

May 7 - Waterbury, CT - The Palace Theater

May 8 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

May 9 - Westbury, NY - The Theatre at Westbury

May 14 - Jackson, TN - Carl Perkins Civic Center

July 11 - Montauk, NY - Montauk Music Festival

July 23 - Yerington, NV - Night in the Country Festival

August 24 - Ocean City, NJ - Ocean City Music Pier

October 17 - Steelville, MO - Wildwood Springs Lodge





