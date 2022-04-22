The Kid Laroi Returns With First Single Of The Year 'Thousand Miles'

After a stratospheric rise to the forefront of pop culture, GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum recording artist The Kid LAROI returns with his highly anticipated first single this year "Thousand Miles." The track is accompanied by the blockbuster music video directed by Christian Breslauer.

For the track, LAROI taps powerhouse co-producers Andrew Watt and Louis Bell. In the visual co-starring Katarina Deme, LAROI does something he's never done before and literally faces himself. "Thousand Miles" takes on new meaning as the accompanying visual proves to be provocative, poetic, and powerful as LAROI confronts his one true rival.

Upon announcement earlier this week, The Kid LAROI shook social media with a groundswell of excitement. Maintaining this momentum, LAROI launches his first ever headlining END OF THE WORLD TOUR next month in Australia, hitting arenas before landing stateside. Check out full tour dates below.

The Kid LAROI crashed landed at the forefront of pop music and changed it with an inimitable vision of his own. Braving a tumultuous childhood beset with hardship, trials, and tribulations, he quietly emerged as a cultural force with a future-facing style, bordering pop, hip-hop, alternative, and rock without ever staying still for too long.

Along the way, the 18 year old superstar has earned dozens of gold, platinum, and multiplatinum certifications, toppled the Billboard Hot 100 with the quadruple-platinum "Stay" (feat. Justin Bieber), and captured #1 on the Billboard Top 200 with his F*ck Love project. He has tallied billions of streams on his rise, as he proves to reach new heights with his forthcoming 2022 album.

Watch the new music video here:

The Kid LAROI: End of the World Tour 2022 Dates

Australia / NZ Tour Dates

May 26 - Sydney - Qudos Bank Arena

May 30 - Perth - RAC Arena

June 01 - Adelaide - Entertainment Centre

June 03 - Melbourne - Rod Laver Arena

June 06 - Brisbane - Riverstage

June 10 - Wellington - TSB Arena

June 11 - Auckland - Spark Arena

North America Tour Dates

Tue Aug 02 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Thu Aug 04 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

Sat Aug 06 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Sun Aug 07 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Mon Aug 08 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Tue Aug 09 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Thu Aug 11 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Fri Aug 12 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Sat Aug 13 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Mon Aug 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Wed Aug 17 - Washington, DC - Echostage

Thu Aug 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Fri Aug 19 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!

Sun Aug 21 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue Aug 23 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach

Wed Aug 24 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Fri Aug 26 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 27 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

Sun Aug 28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

Wed Aug 31 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

Thu Sep 01 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

Sat Sep 03 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Mon Sep 05 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Wed Sep 07 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

Fri Sep 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Sat Sep 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

Sun Sep 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

Europe/UK Tour Dates

Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box

Monday, June 20, 2022 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013

Thursday, June 23, 2022 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal

Friday, June 24, 2022 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra

Tuesday, June 28, 2022 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

Thursday, July 14, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle

Sunday, July 17, 2022 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy

Monday, July 18, 2022 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

Tuesday, July 19, 2022 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

Thursday, July 21, 2022 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse

Friday, July 22, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy