The Kid Laroi Returns With First Single Of The Year 'Thousand Miles'
The track is accompanied by the blockbuster music video directed by Christian Breslauer.
After a stratospheric rise to the forefront of pop culture, GRAMMY Award-nominated multiplatinum recording artist The Kid LAROI returns with his highly anticipated first single this year "Thousand Miles." The track is accompanied by the blockbuster music video directed by Christian Breslauer.
For the track, LAROI taps powerhouse co-producers Andrew Watt and Louis Bell. In the visual co-starring Katarina Deme, LAROI does something he's never done before and literally faces himself. "Thousand Miles" takes on new meaning as the accompanying visual proves to be provocative, poetic, and powerful as LAROI confronts his one true rival.
Upon announcement earlier this week, The Kid LAROI shook social media with a groundswell of excitement. Maintaining this momentum, LAROI launches his first ever headlining END OF THE WORLD TOUR next month in Australia, hitting arenas before landing stateside. Check out full tour dates below.
The Kid LAROI crashed landed at the forefront of pop music and changed it with an inimitable vision of his own. Braving a tumultuous childhood beset with hardship, trials, and tribulations, he quietly emerged as a cultural force with a future-facing style, bordering pop, hip-hop, alternative, and rock without ever staying still for too long.
Along the way, the 18 year old superstar has earned dozens of gold, platinum, and multiplatinum certifications, toppled the Billboard Hot 100 with the quadruple-platinum "Stay" (feat. Justin Bieber), and captured #1 on the Billboard Top 200 with his F*ck Love project. He has tallied billions of streams on his rise, as he proves to reach new heights with his forthcoming 2022 album.
Watch the new music video here:
The Kid LAROI: End of the World Tour 2022 Dates
Australia / NZ Tour Dates
May 26 - Sydney - Qudos Bank Arena
May 30 - Perth - RAC Arena
June 01 - Adelaide - Entertainment Centre
June 03 - Melbourne - Rod Laver Arena
June 06 - Brisbane - Riverstage
June 10 - Wellington - TSB Arena
June 11 - Auckland - Spark Arena
North America Tour Dates
Tue Aug 02 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Thu Aug 04 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom
Sat Aug 06 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Sun Aug 07 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Mon Aug 08 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Tue Aug 09 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Thu Aug 11 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Fri Aug 12 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
Sat Aug 13 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
Mon Aug 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
Wed Aug 17 - Washington, DC - Echostage
Thu Aug 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Fri Aug 19 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!
Sun Aug 21 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Tue Aug 23 - Miami, FL - Fillmore Miami Beach
Wed Aug 24 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Fri Aug 26 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 27 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall
Sun Aug 28 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
Wed Aug 31 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
Thu Sep 01 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom
Sat Sep 03 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Mon Sep 05 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
Wed Sep 07 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
Fri Sep 09 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Sat Sep 10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
Sun Sep 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
Europe/UK Tour Dates
Saturday, June 18, 2022 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum Black Box
Monday, June 20, 2022 - Tilburg, Netherlands - Poppodium 013
Thursday, June 23, 2022 - Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg - Rockhal
Friday, June 24, 2022 - Zurich, Switzerland - X-Tra
Tuesday, June 28, 2022 - Paris, France - Elysee Montmartre
Tuesday, July 5, 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
Thursday, July 14, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Columbiahalle
Sunday, July 17, 2022 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy
Monday, July 18, 2022 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
Tuesday, July 19, 2022 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
Thursday, July 21, 2022 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse
Friday, July 22, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy