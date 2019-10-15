The Jungle Giants Return to the U.S. with New Tour

With more than 150 million streams to date and sold out tours all across their home country, Australian band The Jungle Giants will return to the States next year. Their U.S. tour kicks off this February in Boston and includes stops in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles and more.

The Jungle Giants are vocalist/guitarist Sam Hales, lead guitarist Cesira Aitken, bassist Andrew Dooris and drummer Keelan Bijker. Together they have released three LPs, Learn to Exist(2013), Speakerzoid (2015) and Quiet Ferocity (2017), the latter of which produced the ARIA-certified Platinum single "Feel The Way I Do" as well as three ARIA-certified Gold singles: "Used To Be In Love," "Bad Dream" and "On Your Way Down."

Produced entirely by Hales, their third album saw The Jungle Giants land at the top of multiple Best of 2017 lists, complete two mammoth sold out national tours, and deliver electric sets at a raft of festivals including Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival and many more around the world including the US, Canada, New Zealand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

THE JUNGLE GIANTS TOUR

February 6 Sonia Boston, MA February 7 Bowery Ballroom New York, NY February 8 Union Stage Washington DC February 9 Johnny Brenda's Philadelphia, PA February 11 The Drake Toronto, ON February 13 Lincoln Hall Chicago, IL February 15 Club Dada Dallas, TX February 16 Stubb's Indoor Austin, TX February 18 Larimer Lounge Denver, CO February 21 Doug Fir Portland, OR February 22 Imperial Vancouver, BC February 23 The Crocodile Seattle, WA February 25 TBA San Francisco, CA February 26 Troubadour Los Angeles, CA February 29 Foro Indie Rocks Mexico City, MX

Photo credit: Jesper Hede





