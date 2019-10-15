The Jungle Giants Return to the U.S. with New Tour

With more than 150 million streams to date and sold out tours all across their home country, Australian band The Jungle Giants will return to the States next year. Their U.S. tour kicks off this February in Boston and includes stops in New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Seattle, Los Angeles and more.

The Jungle Giants are vocalist/guitarist Sam Hales, lead guitarist Cesira Aitken, bassist Andrew Dooris and drummer Keelan Bijker. Together they have released three LPs, Learn to Exist(2013), Speakerzoid (2015) and Quiet Ferocity (2017), the latter of which produced the ARIA-certified Platinum single "Feel The Way I Do" as well as three ARIA-certified Gold singles: "Used To Be In Love," "Bad Dream" and "On Your Way Down."

Produced entirely by Hales, their third album saw The Jungle Giants land at the top of multiple Best of 2017 lists, complete two mammoth sold out national tours, and deliver electric sets at a raft of festivals including Splendour in the Grass, Falls Festival and many more around the world including the US, Canada, New Zealand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

THE JUNGLE GIANTS TOUR

February 6

Sonia

Boston, MA

February 7

Bowery Ballroom

New York, NY

February 8

Union Stage

Washington DC

February 9

Johnny Brenda's

Philadelphia, PA

February 11

The Drake

Toronto, ON

February 13

Lincoln Hall

Chicago, IL

February 15

Club Dada

Dallas, TX

February 16

Stubb's Indoor

Austin, TX

February 18

Larimer Lounge

Denver, CO

February 21

Doug Fir

Portland, OR

February 22

Imperial

Vancouver, BC

February 23

The Crocodile

Seattle, WA

February 25

TBA

San Francisco, CA

February 26

Troubadour

Los Angeles, CA

February 29

Foro Indie Rocks

Mexico City, MX

