The Jay Vons Premiere Video For 'Keep Moving On'

The Jay Vons premiered a video for "Keep On Moving" today via Vents Magazine, prior to their debut album, The Word, arriving tomorrow via La Castanya. The New York City quartet will celebrate December 1 in Brooklyn at Union Pool.



Discussing the video, director Artur Tort (Escafior Films) stated, We wanted to create a very rhythmic piece, mixing apparently random images collected during a short stay in New York with images of the Jay Vons performing at a small studio. It is a kind of back and forth movement between the almost infinite space of the city and the very condensed, narrow location where the band rehearses. Frantic movement of buildings, trains, and urban shapes penetrate inside the studio, and at the same time music and lyrics escape into the constantly evolving landscape.

The Word, recorded at Daptone Studios, Dunham Sounds and Diamond Mine Studios with engineers/producers Wayne Gordon (Sharon Jones/Charles Bradley/King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard/Bad Bad Not Good) and Tommy Brenneck (Mark Ronson/Lee Fields/Bebel Gilberto), showcases how this rhythmic tour-de-force blends their love for '60s rock and soul with a deftness born from decades of obsessive record collecting and delivered by countless hours of writing and performing.



While these four finally quaffed gentlemen have roots that stretch from New Jersey through the Holland Tunnel into Manhattan and out the Midtown down the LIE to Long Island, their meeting was by no means an accident. Guitarist/vocalist Mike Catanese and drummer Mikey Post have been writing and playing music together since they were in high school. They would later move to Brooklyn and meet bassist/vocalist Benny Trokan, with Mikey joining Benny in the group Robbers on High Street. All three would play in various groups the following decade before deciding to create a new band together. But they knew they needed that extra something... a man of speed, a man of action, a man that denies these times. They found that man, organist Dave Amels, simply walking down Brooklyn's Lorimer Street, taking in the views. After exchanging the obligatory what-fors and the who-are-yous, the four began writing and rehearsing together.



The Jay Vons have travelled all through the United States and internationally, making a name for themselves opening tours for such legends as Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings, Charles Bradley & The Extraorindaires, Lee Fields & The Expressions.





