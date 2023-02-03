The Jared Stout Band Releases Sophomore Album HEAVY FROM THE SKY

Virginia's six piece alt-country powerhouse, The Jared Stout Band, will kick off the year on a high note with the release of their highly anticipated sophomore album "Heavy from the Sky". Adding a fresh approach to nostalgic Appalachian rhythms, "Heavy from the Sky" delivers the sounds of home through relatable sentiments of love, freedom and vulnerability. Writing songs inspired by a decade of life experience, the band thoughtfully collaborated on a vulnerable compilation of heartfelt hits that reflect each and every one of their personal journeys. Just like with their most recent hit "Luck", lead singer Jared leaves each song up to interpretation, hoping that fans will find their individual experiences in each hit. Whether it be luck, lust, or learning to let go, it all falls the same way... heavy from the sky.

Set to play Virginia's nationally-renowned Floyd Fest in 2023, The Jared Stout Band is well-positioned for the festival circuit. Delivering a dynamically unforgettable LIVE performance, their show has been coined as something that you definitely don't want to miss. Having previously opened for notable artists like Blues Traveler, Phil Vassar, 38 Special, Cassadee Pope and Eric Paslay, their talents are praised by some of the biggest artists in Country music. Their work has received high praises from notable outlets like Celebmix, Broadway World and Hometown Country Music. Now back with a song to be applied to a vast array of life experience, their new track has a little something for everyone who is ready to turn their luck around.

Listen to "Heavy from the Sky" on Spotify here.