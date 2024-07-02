StoryBook Theatre Presents SINGERS@SUNSET Annual Concert Fundraiser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



StoryBook Theatre has announced the return of its annual presentation of SINGERS@SUNSET, the first production of "SBT's 48th Season to Belong."

Audiences of all ages are invited to experience the magic of these live performances on Friday evenings from July 12th to August 9th at 7:30 PM. Performers will be announced soon!

Every year, Calgary theatre fans look forward to this spectacular concert fundraiser series. Designed to connect the community through the universal language of music, the five-week series features established and emerging artists from Calgary and beyond. Every week, a diverse array of performers spanning all ages and backgrounds will grace SBT's stage at the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre, reaffirming the belief that talent knows no boundaries.

Ticket sales support StoryBook's Ellie Tims Project, which ensures every child has access to performing arts training and finds a place to belong. Audiences will immerse themselves in the enchantment of live music and champion a brighter future for families who are part of our community but may be financially struggling.

"These fundraisers, like SINGERS@SUNSET, our upcoming TOP SECRET MUSICAL in the Fall, and MISCAST in the Spring of 2025, provide much-needed bursaries and scholarships for deserving students to participate in SBT's Theatre School Programming," says JP Thibodeau, SINGERS@SUNSET's Director and SBT Artistic Producer. "As the cost of living continues to rise in Calgary, we've seen a dramatic increase in funding applications. No parent wants to tell their child that they can't afford to support their interests. Coupled with a reduction in government grants and a decrease in private donations, it's become more challenging for SBT to meet the growing needs of our community. But we are determined to continue our mandate of ensuring 'No child is ever turned away.' Now, more than ever, we need our community's support. Together, we can provide every child the opportunity to thrive through the transformative power of the arts."

SINGERS@SUNSET is more than just a concert series; it's a celebration of belonging, talent, and the power of music to bring about positive change. These upcoming family-friendly concerts will resonate with belonging, understanding, and community themes. Each presentation will feature local established and emerging performers sharing songs about courage and heartwarming journeys about learning to love, be loved, be understood, and discover a place they truly belong. Each concert performance will deliver a unique and unforgettable musical experience while also pivotally supporting families within our community.

SINGERS@SUNSET presented by StoryBook Theatre

Friday evenings, July 12th to August 9th, 2024

Beddington Theatre Arts Centre

Ticket prices: $15 per show or $62 for all five shows

The beloved annual series of concerts returns, featuring some of StoryBook Theatre's most talented alums and their friends performing well-known and original works. All funds from these intimate concerts go towards SBT's Ellie Tims Project, which provides bursaries and scholarships for deserving students to access Theatre School programs.

About StoryBook Theatre Society:

In our 48 years of serving Calgary, StoryBook Theatre has fostered over one million people's love and passion for theatre arts. We are Canada's largest volunteer-driven Theatre for Young Audiences and Families, performing from our home in the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre. We bring stories to life that encourage children and their families to dream about who they are and may become, explore ideas from different perspectives, think using inductive reasoning, and make stronger connections to others. Each season, we bring together some of the industry's brightest emerging talents both on and off the stage to create accessible theatre for the whole family.

Comments