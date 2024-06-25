Willow Avalon Shares Highly Anticipated Single 'Tequila or Whiskey'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed singer-songwriter Willow Avalon shares the highly anticipated single, “Tequila or Whiskey,” available now via Atlantic Records/Assemble Sound. The new track has already generated 13K videos with over 10M combined views on TikTok - watch HERE.

“Tequila or Whiskey” follows recent single, “Hey There, Dolly,” written and recorded between Nashville and New York City’s famed Electric Lady Studio, “Hey There, Dolly” pays homage to Dolly Parton – a fitting response to recent applause for Avalon by Consequence for possessing a voice “reminiscent of Queen Dolly herself.”

The two new tracks continue Avalon’s Country music success following her viral track “Gettin' Rich, Goin’ Broke,” which was named a “country song you need to know” by Billboard, featured Spotify’s Indigo Playlist, Apple Music’s Country Roads Playlist, amassed nearly 6M streams, and arrived off the Georgia-born, NY-based artist’s debut EP, Stranger, available everywhere now.

This summer, you’ll find Willow Avalon opening for Cage The Elephant on their epic North American Neon Pill Tour.

WILLOW AVALON ON TOUR 2024

JUNE

26 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

28 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place ^

30 – Spokane, WA – BECU Live at Northern Quest ^

JULY

2 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

3 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl ^

5 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

6 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena ^

7 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^

9 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater ^

11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ATX ^

12 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena ^

15 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ^

AUGUST

18 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC ^

19 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ^

21 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion ^

22 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center ^

24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center ^

26 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell ^

27 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ^

29 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake ^

30 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center ^

SEPTEMBER

5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ^

6 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

7 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater ^

9 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center ^

10 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Center ^

12 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^

13 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena ^

14 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre ^

16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha ^

18 – Denver, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

* Festival Appearance

† John Vincent III Presents: Blue June Music Fest

^ w/ Cage The Elephant Neon Pill Tour

About Willow Avalon

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Willow Avalon is the NYC-based Southern Belle Raising Hell boasting nearly 10M global streams to date with 600K followers across socials, and over 100M views for her original short form content.

Given her city life and country roots, Willow’s music is a refreshingly contemporary take on classic country sounds with indie and pop sensibilities such as her latest tracks “Tequila and Whiskey,” which generated 13K videos and garnered over 10M combined views on TikTok prior to its release and “Hey There, Dolly,” which was written and recorded between Nashville and New York City’s famed Electric Lady Studio and pays homage to Dolly Parton – a fitting response to recent applause for Willow by Consequence for possessing a voice “reminiscent of Queen Dolly herself.”

Willow’s new music serves as a follow up to her Country music success on the viral track “Gettin' Rich, Goin’ Broke,” which was named a “country song you need to know” by Billboard, featured on Spotify’s Indigo Playlist, Apple Music’s Country Roads Playlist, amassed 6M streams, and arrived off the her debut EP, Stranger.

The Georgia-born, NY-based artist’s debut breakthrough project includes hit singles such as “Honey Ain’t No Sweeter“ and the smash title track, “Stranger,” the latter of which was hailed as “a sharply melancholic lament on connection that channels trans-generational trauma” by The Line of Best Fit and quickly proved the #1 Most Played song on SiriusXM’s The Spectrum, the #2 most played song on Hits1 Radio, along with rotation on Advanced Placement via Alt Nation and played by Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

2024 has a lot in store for Willow including her current opening slot on Cage The Elephant’s 40-date arena tour and her forthcoming debut full-length album recorded at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios.

Comments