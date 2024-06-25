David Foster Birthday Concert to Feature Josh Groban, Kristin Chenoweth, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In November, Grammy-award winner David Foster will celebrate his 75th birthday with a one-night-only concert at the Hollywood Bowl.

Called “You’re the Inspiration," the event will take place on Sunday, November 3 in Los Angeles and is set to feature a star-studded lineup of music and Broadway favorites that includes Josh Groban, Kristin Chenoweth, Andrea Bocelli, Michael Bublé, Jennifer Hudson, Charlie Puth, Tori Kelly, Katharine McPhee, Matteo Bocelli, Chris Botti, Kenny G, Paul Anka, Brian McKnight, and Pia Toscano. Additional performers will be announced as well.

Foster told Variety that he wanted to "work hard to try and make it a show that I would like to attend if I wasn’t involved!" Foster says that it was his manager Marc Johnston's idea to do a celebration in his honor, which in turn became a massive concert, featuring many performers that Foster has collaborated with himself.

Over the course of his career, Foster has won 16 Grammys for his producing and writing. His work has been an integral part of the success of Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, Celine Dion, and numerous others in the music industry.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, June 28 at 10 am.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski and Bruce Glikas