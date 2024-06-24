Watch: Jacquie Roar Releases 'Learn About Love' Music Video

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nashville, TN (June 21, 2024) - Jacquie Roar, acclaimed recording artist and finalist from "The Voice" Season 24, unveils her latest triumph: the official music video for "Learn About Love." Written by a powerhouse trio of songwriters-Jaden Michaels, Molly Reed, and Jason Mater-the single blends traditional country roots with Jacquie's signature grit and sass. Jacquie's impressive journey continues as she has now amassed over 100K streams across all platforms, a testament to her growing popularity and the loyal support of her fans.

In the visually stunning "Learn About Love" music video, Jacquie Roar and her bandmates transform into the rockstars they've become, capturing the essence of their musical journey. The video also highlights Jacquie's distinctive sense of humor, which has truly resonated with her fans.

"I envisioned this idealized, perfect life with a perfect house and a little white picket fence- all that cutesy stuff-as the opening verse, but the lyrics called for a shift to the raw reality of life," Jacquie explains. "As soon as 'love comes with a fight' hit, we had to rip away all that fake stuff. The funniest part of the whole music video was the chicken...on the first and ONLY take, the chicken walked across the front of the camera perfectly, and to the beat of the song nonetheless. We all busted up laughing. I will never forget my first real music video-so fun!"

Followers on social media have been abuzz with excitement, eagerly awaiting the video's release. Season 25 "The Voice" contestant Tae Lewis exclaimed, "Sing, Jacquie!," with others commenting, "This is gonna be amazing," "Yay! Been waiting for this," and "Can't wait to watch!"

Recently, Jacquie Roar graced the stage at CMA Fest on June 6, 2024, delivering a memorable performance that showcased her commanding stage presence and emotional depth. She also interviewed with numerous radio stations and podcasters, all of which complimented Jacquie's genuine relatablilty and authenticity.

The following day, Jacquie enchanted the audience at the Grand Ole Opry Plaza as part of Whiskey Jam's Summer Concert Series. These performances were particularly poignant as they coincided with country music star Lainey Wilson's induction into the Grand Ole Opry, a milestone moment celebrated alongside a stellar lineup that included the legendary Wynonna.

Adding to the excitement, Jacquie also announced the upcoming release of her next single, "High Heel High," set to be released in July.

About Jacquie Roar:

From performing at The Oregon Jamboree to sharing the stage with major headlining artists such as Reba McEntire, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay and more, Jacquie Roar has worked tirelessly on building up her name in the music industry. Finally catching fire, Jacquie got the call and joined Season 24 of America's reality singing competition, "The Voice."

Debuting nationally, Jacquie sang "Here for the Party" by Gretchen Wilson and impressed the coaches, resulting in a coveted "Four Chair Turn." She fought her way through the competition and placed 4th in the finale.



Jacquie is not only a powerhouse vocalist, she is also a brilliant songwriter. This firecracker will light that stage up with her high energy performances and she will chill your bones with her emotive ballads. She released her first post-"The Voice" single "Bad Habit" in February 2024, followed by "Learn About Love" on April 5, 2024.

For more information, visit www.jacquieroar.com and follow Jacquie on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Spotify.

