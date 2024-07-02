Morgan Wallen's Highly Anticipated 'Lies Lies Lies' Arrives Friday

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As his Billboard Hot 100 six-week No. 1 hit with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help” becomes 2024's longest running No. 1 – and as he prepares to return to London for his headlining BST Hyde Park debut on July 4 – East Tennessean Morgan Wallen readies his highly-anticipated “Lies Lies Lies” for release on Friday, July 5 via Big Loud / Mercury / Republic. Pre-save here.

Written by Jessie Jo Dillon, Josh Miller, Daniel Ross, and Chris Tompkins, and produced by Joey Moi, “Lies Lies Lies” was originally recorded by Wallen at London's iconic Studio Two at Abbey Road Studios on Dec. 5, 2023 following his sold-out show at The O2 on Dec. 3, 2023. Recorded as part of his Abbey Road Sessions, the digital series, including “Lies Lies Lies,” was released on March 3, 2024 to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Wallen's record-breaking third studio album, One Thing At A Time.

“Lies Lies Lies” depicts the narrator's attempt to convince a past love that he's moved on in one breath, before admittedly deeming them all “lies” and caving into his true feelings. With Holler noting Wallen injects “a sense of tenderness and vulnerability into his delivery” with his “distinctive, charismatic drawl,” “Lies Lies Lies” has become a staple on his Pollstar and Billboard-awarded Country Tour of the Year, One Night At A Time.

Wallen will rein in the song's release in the city where it was originally recorded, as he prepares for his first-ever headlining set at BST Hyde Park London on July 4. Featuring openers Riley Green, ERNEST, Ella Langley, Alana Sprinsteen, Zandi Holup, and more, limited tickets remain and can be purchased at BST-HydePark.com.

Wallen will commemorate the show with U.K. exclusive merch available at Hyde Park while supplies last. A limited edition “Lies Lies Lies” t-shirt will also be available online-only at Shop.MorganWallen.com beginning July 5 at 9am ET.

A portion of every ticket purchased to his live shows benefits The Morgan Wallen Foundation (MWF), which operates on the core belief that all children deserve a chance to thrive, play, and create through sports and music. To further celebrate his Hyde Park debut, MWF has earmarked $20,000 to support London Youth Choirs (LYC). LYC's mission is to improve access to singing and music for disadvantaged young people, and Wallen's donation will support them to find their unique voice and to thrive through music.

As Wallen continues to tease new music, his 5X Platinum One Thing At A Time recently returned to the top of Billboard's Country Albums chart, totaling 53 weeks spent at No. 1, the sole second-longest lead in the chart's history, only behind Dangerous: The Double Album, which remained at No. 1 for 97 non-consecutive weeks.

His recent Post Malone collaboration “I Had Some Help” skyrocketed to No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart in just seven weeks – the quickest climb to No. 1 since Garth Brooks' “More Than a Memory” in 2007 – and has been declared a Song of the Summer contender by Spotify, Variety, and more.

ABOUT MORGAN WALLEN

When 11-time 2023 Billboard Music Awards-winner and Top Male Artist Morgan Wallen released his third studio album One Thing At A Time in 2023, its instant success left The New York Times proclaiming Wallen as “one of the biggest stars in pop, period.” One Thing At A Time has remained atop the all-genre Billboard 200 chart for 19 non-consecutive weeks, surpassing Garth Brooks' Ropin' the Wind with the most weeks at No. 1 for a Country album, and was the most-streamed album of the year on Spotify. The album's 6x-Platinum single “Last Night” reeled in over 1.5 billion streams globally, becoming the most-streamed song of any genre in the U.S. across Apple Music and Spotify, and the longest running No. 1 solo song in Hot 100 history (16 weeks total). Recent collab with Post Malone, “I Had Some Help,” debuted at country radio with 167 first week adds, becoming only the second single in chart history to debut with the support of all reporting stations, opening at No. 15 on the Mediabase charts. Since its release, “I Had Some Help” has remained No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 all-genre charts for six weeks, becoming the longest-running No.1 of 2024.



With 14 chart-toppers at country radio, Wallen played for 5 countries/3 continents in 2023 for his One Night At A Time World Tour stadium tour. Performing to over 2.4 million fans, One Night At A Time was named a Pollstar and Billboard Country Tour of the Year, surpassing attendance records in numerous stops; including Ohio Stadium, where Wallen became the largest weekend ever for the venue. The 36-show 2024 extension of One Night At A Time takes Wallen to 24 additional stadium-plays, and will include Wallen's first European run with seven shows this fall. Wallen donates a portion from every ticket sold to his Morgan Wallen Foundation.

