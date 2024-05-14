The Hope Conspiracy Reveal New Single 'Live in Fear'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



True sonic violence aimed at political division, economic manipulation, war profiteering, media propaganda and other vile forms of global oppression, Tools of Oppression / Rule by Deception, incoming from The Hope Conspiracy, is an ominous soundtrack to the steady decline of our modern age.

Vocalist Kevin Baker says, "Americans are the most propagandized population on the planet and have no idea that they are. The latest horrors are broadcast between commercials for pharmaceuticals and fast food. The issues that divide us get amplified through the media to keep us all on edge and loathing one another while the corporate masters literally strip mine the middle class for all its worth.

Non objective voices push just the right buttons on both sides to distract and keep our eyes off of what's really going on. The last thing the establishment would want is a well-educated and united population holding them accountable for their war crimes and genocides. We are told what to think. We are told what to say and we are told what to do. Stay in line and live in fear."

On Tools of Oppression / Rule by Deception, The Hope Conspiracy is back to make a cold hard statement about existence in the end times.

Pre-order the album here ahead of its May 31 release and see The Hope Conspiracy on select shows this summer and fall.

The Hope Conspiracy, on tour

June 7 Cambridge, MA @ The Middle East

June 8 Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

June 9 Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

July 20 Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge - The Rumble

September 6 Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

September 7 Berkeley, CA @ 924 Gilman

September 8 Anaheim, CA @ Chain Reaction

September 9 Giant Rock, CA @ Ask A Punk

September 12 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

September 13 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

September 14 Portland, OR @ Dante's

September 15 Tacoma, WA @ Real Art

Tools of Oppression / Rule by Deception, Track Listing:

Those Who Gave Us Yesterday The Prophets and Doom A Struggle for Power Live in Fear Shock by Shock Of a Dying Nation Confusion, Chaos, Misery Broken Vessels The West is Dead The Specter Looms

Photo credit: The Hope Conspiracy

Comments