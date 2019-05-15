The Head And The Heart, JoJo Announced as Guest Artists For 2019 GRAMMY Camp Los Angeles
The GRAMMY Museum® announced today that 90 talented high school students from 74 U.S. cities across 23 states have been selected as participants in the 15th annual GRAMMY Camp® program, and The Head And The Heart and JoJo will be this year's guest artists. The signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students will be held in Los Angeles from Tuesday, July 23-Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the University of Southern California, Thornton School of Music.
The Head And The Heart will participate in a GRAMMY Camp panel to discuss their career path and help students prepare for a career in the music industry on Wednesday, July 24. JoJo will advise students focused on songwriting and vocal performance on Friday, July 26.
"Since I started in the music industry so young, I have a strong perspective growing up on the evolving landscape of our business and how to stay persistent and true to yourself. I can't wait the share my experiences with the GRAMMY Camp students," said JoJo.
"GRAMMY Camp is one of the most immersive summer camps for high school students interested in a career in music and gives young people the opportunity to study with music industry professionals, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry," said Michael Sticka, Executive Director of the GRAMMY Museum. "The program is a prime example of our education initiatives and what we aim to achieve through our GRAMMY Museum Foundation®."
This GRAMMY in the Schools® program is presented by the GRAMMY Museum. Additional program support is provided by the Bruno Mars Scholarship Fund, Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, Hawai'i Community Foundation, and the Recording Academy™.
GRAMMY Camp Los Angeles offers selected high school students from across the nation an interactive five-day nonresidential summer music experience. Focusing on all aspects of commercial music, this unique opportunity provides instruction by industry professionals in an immersive, creative environment with cutting-edge technology in professional facilities. The program features eight music career tracks: Audio Engineering; Electronic Music Production; Music Business; Music Journalism; Songwriting; Video Production & Motion Graphics; Vocal Performance; and Instrumental Performance. All tracks culminate in media projects, recordings, and/or performances.
GRAMMY Camp is one of several education initiatives the GRAMMY Museum Foundation supports throughout the year. Other upcoming programs include the annual Summer Session from June 24-29 at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live and GRAMMY Career Days. Summer Session is a six-day nonresidential program that provides novice and intermediate songwriters, who are currently enrolled in high school in Southern California, the resources necessary to build a solid foundation in songwriting. Career Day-sponsored by the Ford Motor Company Fund in a few regional cities throughout the month of May-provides insight and advice to high school students about careers in the music industry.
Applications for GRAMMY Camp 2020 will be available online in August atwww.grammyintheschools.com.
