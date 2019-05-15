The Head And The Heart, JoJo Announced as Guest Artists For 2019 GRAMMY Camp Los Angeles

The GRAMMY Museum® announced today that 90 talented high school students from 74 U.S. cities across 23 states have been selected as participants in the 15th annual GRAMMY Camp® program, and The Head And The Heart and JoJo will be this year's guest artists. The signature music industry camp for U.S. high school students will be held in Los Angeles from Tuesday, July 23-Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the University of Southern California, Thornton School of Music.



The Head And The Heart will participate in a GRAMMY Camp panel to discuss their career path and help students prepare for a career in the music industry on Wednesday, July 24. JoJo will advise students focused on songwriting and vocal performance on Friday, July 26.



"Since I started in the music industry so young, I have a strong perspective growing up on the evolving landscape of our business and how to stay persistent and true to yourself. I can't wait the share my experiences with the GRAMMY Camp students," said JoJo.



"GRAMMY Camp is one of the most immersive summer camps for high school students interested in a career in music and gives young people the opportunity to study with music industry professionals, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry," said Michael Sticka, Executive Director of the GRAMMY Museum. "The program is a prime example of our education initiatives and what we aim to achieve through our GRAMMY Museum Foundation®."



This GRAMMY in the Schools® program is presented by the GRAMMY Museum. Additional program support is provided by the Bruno Mars Scholarship Fund, Chuck Lorre Family Foundation, Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation, Hawai'i Community Foundation, and the Recording Academy™.



GRAMMY Camp Los Angeles offers selected high school students from across the nation an interactive five-day nonresidential summer music experience. Focusing on all aspects of commercial music, this unique opportunity provides instruction by industry professionals in an immersive, creative environment with cutting-edge technology in professional facilities. The program features eight music career tracks: Audio Engineering; Electronic Music Production; Music Business; Music Journalism; Songwriting; Video Production & Motion Graphics; Vocal Performance; and Instrumental Performance. All tracks culminate in media projects, recordings, and/or performances.



GRAMMY Camp is one of several education initiatives the GRAMMY Museum Foundation supports throughout the year. Other upcoming programs include the annual Summer Session from June 24-29 at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live and GRAMMY Career Days. Summer Session is a six-day nonresidential program that provides novice and intermediate songwriters, who are currently enrolled in high school in Southern California, the resources necessary to build a solid foundation in songwriting. Career Day-sponsored by the Ford Motor Company Fund in a few regional cities throughout the month of May-provides insight and advice to high school students about careers in the music industry.



Applications for GRAMMY Camp 2020 will be available online in August atwww.grammyintheschools.com.





2019 GRAMMY Camp Los Angeles Selectees and Tracks (In Alpha Order by Last Name)



Joseph Alexander Flossmore, Ill. Audio Engineering

Ethan Anapoell Aliso Viejo, Calif. Songwriting

Hudson Bikichky Kelowna, British Columbia Electronic Music Production

Dylan Bliss Cameron Park, Calif. Music Journalism

Isabella Brito Las Vegas Video Production

Katherine Brown Lafayette, Calif. Electronic Music Production

John Buser McLean, Va. Electronic Music Production

Miaad Bushala Fullerton, Calif. Vocal Performance

Sasha Campbell Amherst, Mass. Songwriting

Vanessa Castellanos Van Nuys, Calif. Music Journalism

Patrick Chavez Pacific Palisades, Calif. Instrument-Drums

Thomas Corbett Englewood, Colo. Instrument-Bass

Alejandro Davila Encino, Calif. Vocal Performance

Lawrence Degoma Glendale, Calif. Instrument-Saxophone

Lemy Disselkoen Los Angeles Instrument-Guitar

Angelina Domonic Arroyo Los Angeles Music Journalism

Julie Doogan Orland Park, Ill. Video Production

Frank Dorton Bartonville, Texas Audio Engineering

Jake Dreifort Santa Monica, Calif. Instrument-Trombone

Jackson Dyson Memphis, Tenn. Instrument-Keyboard

Liam Fagan Chicago Instrument-Drums

Maggie Fewkes Lake Zurich, Ill. Vocal Performance

Martin (Harrison) Finks Memphis, Tenn. Songwriting

Xavier Flores Gardena, Calif. Electronic Music Production

Genevieve Fowler Memphis, Tenn. Music Journalism

Madeline Frino Winston Salem, N.C. Music Business

Calista Garcia Arlington, Va. Songwriting

Christian Garcia Germantown, Md. Video Production

Samantha Gartland Westlake Village, Calif. Music Business

Parker Goff Chrisbens Denver Audio Engineering

Jake Goldberg Woodbury, N.Y. Music Business

Geovanny Gonzales Huntington Park, Calif. Music Business

Genevieve Heyn Versailles, Ky. Instrument-Guitar

Jake Hill Tifton, Ga. Songwriting

Arya Hora San Francisco Music Business

Keaton Hoy Lawrence, Kan. Electronic Music Production

Halle Hunt Redding, Conn. Music Business

Jazara Hutton Goleta, Calif. Vocal Performance

Piper Keesee Toluca Lake, Calif. Songwriting

Christopher Kiser Wilmette, Ill. Instrument-Guitar

Samantha Kolasa Los Angeles Video Production

Ashtyn Kwon San Jose, Calif. Music Business

Madeleine Lasker Calabasas, Calif. Vocal Performance

Josie Lipnick Henderson, Nev. Video Production

Itzel Luna Sylmar, Calif. Music Journalism

Ryan Maiman Pacific Palisades, Calif. Audio Engineering

Robert Martinez Sylmar, Calif. Instrument-Bass

Christopher Massey Bartonville, Texas Music Business

Zachary May Edina, Minn. Instrument-Bass

Skylar McCreery Tarzana, Calif. Electronic Music Production

Maxwell McMahon Orlando, Fla. Songwriting

Robert Montano Centereach, N.Y. Vocal Performance

Acadia Nussbaum Calabasas, Calif. Music Business

Ethan Okamoto Pasadena, Calif. Video Production

Alixandra Page Costa Mesa, Calif. Songwriting

Abigail Pak Clarksburg, Md. Electronic Music Production

Rose Paradise Stinson Beach, Calif. Music Journalism

Shreya Patibanda Cupertino, Calif. Audio Engineering

Xavier Paul Henderson, Nev. Instrument-Drums

Lilah Petersson Brentwood, Tenn. Songwriting

Gloriya Plenkina Bellevue, Wash. Vocal Performance

Reagan Priest Meridian, Idaho. Music Journalism

Kyla Prince Los Angeles Music Business

Deven Raval Culver City, Calif. Audio Engineering

Spencer Reed Malibu, Calif. Instrument-Guitar

Allie Rohrer Jacksonville, Fla. Songwriting

Austin Saigal Beverly Hills, Calif. Electronic Music Production

Freeman Saint-Louis New York Electronic Music Production

Hugo Sanchez Norwalk, Calif. Music Business

Kacy Sanchez-Joaquin Honaka'a, Hawaii Music Business

Brooke Sanders Franklin, Ky. Instrument-Keyboard

Rachel Shoemake Newnan, Ga. Songwriting

Ari Soewarso-Rivera Mountain View, Calif. Songwriting

Jake Sonderman Rancho Mirage, Calif. Audio Engineering

Lily Soto Nashville, Tenn. Vocal Performance

Blake Stokes Livermore, Calif. Songwriting

Catherine Stuart-Chaffoo La Jolla, Calif. Music Journalism

Elizabeth Stuart-Chaffoo La Jolla, Calif. Music Business

Vasant Sundaresan Shrewsbury, Mass. Audio Engineering

John Sutek Cornelius, N.C. Audio Engineering

Lula Talenfeld Nyack, N.Y. Songwriting

Miles Tobel Santa Monica, Calif. Songwriting

Maxwell Toth Studio City, Calif. Audio Engineering

Noah Truong La Canada, Calif. Instrument-Keyboard

Eleanor Vann Seattle Music Business

Andrew Wilson Carmichael, Calif. Electronic Music Production

Gabriel Yaron Los Angeles Electronic Music Production

Benjamin Zakharenko Westfield, N.J. Electronic Music Production

Katherine Zepeda Kruck Los Angeles Music Journalism

Jiyang Zhou Englewood, Colo. Electronic Music Production





Related Articles View More Music Stories