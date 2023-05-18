The Hails Team Up With Magic City Hippies For 'Fiona' Remix

Officially underway, The Hails are out on the road for their Fun Run Tour.

Showcasing the dominance of the Florida indie scene, Miami's The Hails and Magic City Hippies join forces for a remix of The Hails' latest single "Fiona."

With the original version produced by Pat Howard of Magic City Hippies, this collaboration for the remix seemed like the natural choice to be made. Drenched in reverb, today's spacey dance rework propels The Hails into the digital plane, while still preserving their inclination toward driving guitar riffs and bounding bass lines.

Lyrically, "Fiona" is inspired by the larger-than-life force that is Fiona Apple and her discography. The occult, otherworldly groove evocatively tells the tale of being caught in the orbit of a femme fatale who seems to single handedly hold life together. With the Magic City Hippies remix, the single takes on an entirely new format, giving fans a taste of the experimentation that creatively fuels The Hails.

Officially underway, The Hails are out on the road for their Fun Run Tour. Having just wrapped up runs with The Happy Fits and The Beaches, they will next be joining the moss, with headline dates of their own interspersed, and a show tonight in Minneapolis. Their upcoming shows in New York and Chicago sold out well in advance of each date. See all tour dates here and below.

UPCOMING TOUR DATES

May 18 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry &

May 19 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern & (sold out)

May 20 - Madison, WI - Memorial Union &

May 22 - Columbus, OH - The Basement &

May 23 - Syracuse, NY - Funk 'n Waffles &

May 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right & (sold out)

May 27 - Tallahassee, FL - Cascades Park Amphitheater

& with the moss

Photo by Steph Estrada




