The GroovaLottos Return With MAMA'S HAMPER - Pure Phunk

If your band had a Saturday morning cartoon, what would the theme song be? If you were present for a bar-fight, what would be playing in the background? Can you describe your band's show in six words? How do you describe your relationship with your soulmate?

The first four songs on The GroovaLottos album, "MAMA's HAMPER - Pure Phunk", are their answers to these questions. The album is the result of a survey of GroovaLottos fans, asking them to name their favorite, original songs from the band's performances. The top eight selections ended up on the album. "We let the fans be our A&R directors for this one," explained GroovaLotto drummer and Polyphonic Studios staff engineer, The ZYG 808.

The band recently released the music video, "Ima GroovaLotto (Ask Yo' Mama)" and will be releasing videos for each single on the album on their Youtube Channel.

A retro soul-funk project, the band wanted to make the project experiential. "So much of music, especially urban styles, are so sterile and uniform. We wanted something a little more absorbing and engaging," explained GroovaLotto keyboardist and Polyphonic Studios owner, Mwalim DaPhunkee Professor. Mwalim, who is also a professor of English, Communications and Black Studies at UMass Dartmouth, has been specializing in a genre called "experiential fiction". He explains, "good writing stimulates the senses. Sound can be an experience that also stimulates memories and moods. It's something used in the sound design of films to heighten the viewer's experience. I like doing it with sound."

"MAMA's HAMPER - Pure Phunk" is the band's re-introduction to the recording game, as well as their calling card as a production unit. One goal of the band is to write, produce and develop other artists in the genres of soul, R&B, jazz, rock, Afrobeats, and EDM.