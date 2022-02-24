The Grinns Release New Single 'Conan O'Brien' From Forthcoming EP 'Let's Go Out'

Indie garage band The Grinns will be releasing their new single "Conan O'Brien" on February 24th from their forthcoming EP "Let's Go Out" (March 18).

Known for their live performances, The Grinns are the best band you're about to hear about. Emerging out of the bustling indie garage scene of sunny Orange County CA, The Grinns have carved out a unique path for themselves. Initially embracers of styles typical to the surf rock / indie garage scene, The Grinns have always been pop musicians at their very core. Even after diverting in several stylistic directions, their music mentality has remained integral to their function as a group.

Composed of singer Joey Sci-Fi, guitarist Francisco Jorquiera, drummer Frederico Hadyka, and producers/multi-instrumentalists Ramtin Khoee & Mike Perry, The Grinns have no limits when it comes to the music they'll create...

Whether you're jumping off a stage, running from the police or sipping tea, this is music handcrafted for your moment, wherever you may be.

Listen to the new single here: