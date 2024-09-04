The Driver Era Unveil New Single 'You Keep Me Up at Night'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alt-pop duo consisting of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, THE DRIVER ERA share their second single of 2024, “You Keep Me Up at Night,” out now.

“You Keep Me Up at Night” showcases THE DRIVER ERA’s innate ability to write a true pop earworm. A fast-paced bassline and pulsing drum beats topped with an 80’s-inspired synth serve as the backdrop for playful verses and Ross’s smooth vocals. The hook-laden chorus adds to the lighthearted nature and high energy of the single, solidifying it as what is sure to be yet another live hit in the duo’s repertoire.

With over 500 million global streams to date, 75 million YouTube views, and 33 million combined social followers, THE DRIVER ERA have solidified themselves as a driving force in the alt-pop space. Their first release, the catchy 2018 single “Preacher Man,” became an instant hit and is one of the duo’s most popular songs to date. Following the release of their widely-praised third album in 2022, Summer Mixtape, the band embarked on a massive sold-out world tour, selling over 120,000 tickets and performing in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, London, São Paolo, Osaka, and Sydney. The band continued their momentum in 2023 with a major headlining tour and performances at key international festivals, as well as released their hit single “Rumors” and their first live album, “live at the greek.”

“You Keep Me Up at Night” follows the February single “Get Off My Phone,” a modern-day breakup anthem that had the duo stepping into a more alternative sound. Since its release, the track has earned over 4.2 million streams on Spotify alone and over a million views on the accompanying music video. Last month, THE DRIVER ERA premiered their first ever concert film, live at the greek, on Veeps, further immortalizing their June 11, 2023 sold-out performance at the legendary Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, CA.

2024 has been a monumental touring year for THE DRIVER ERA, seeing them embark on a headlining North American run, followed by performances at major South American festivals including Lollapalooza in Chile, Argentina, and Brazil and an epic performance at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Tennessee. This month, they will bring their electric live show to Europe and the United Kingdom on an expansive headlining tour. Full list of dates below, and tickets can be found HERE.

THE DRIVER ERA live dates

September 14 - LAV Lisboa Ao Vivo - Lisbon, Portugal

September 17 - Sala Riviera - Madrid, Spain

September 18 - Razzmatazz 1 - Barcelona, Spain

September 20 - Le Bikini - Ramonville-st-agne, France

September 22 - Transbordeur - Villeurbanne, France

September 25 - Eventim Apollo - London, United Kingdom

September 26 - O2 Academy Birmingham - Birmingham, United Kingdom

September 28 - Bristol Beacon - Bristol, United Kingdom

October 1 - O2 Academy Edinburgh - Edinburgh, United Kingdom

October 2 - O2 Academy Manchester - Manchester, United Kingdom

October 3 - O2 City Hall Newcastle - Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom

October 6 - La Madeleine - Brussels, Belgium

October 7 - L’Olympia - Paris, France

October 8 - AFAS Live - Amsterdam, Netherlands

October 10 - Astra Kulturhaus - Berlin, Germany

October 12 - Batschkapp - Frankfurt Am Main, Germany

October 13 - E-Werk - Cologne, Germany

October 15 - Rockhal - Esch-sur-alzette, Luxembourg

October 17 - Fabrique - Milan, Italy

October 18 - TONHALLE - Munich, Germany

October 20 - SaSaZu - Prague, Czech Republic

October 22 - Klub Stodoła - Warszawa, Poland

October 25 - Falkoner Salen - Frederiksberg, Denmark

October 26 - Fryshuset Arenan - Stockholm, Sweden

October 27 - Sentrum Scene - Oslo, Norway

About THE DRIVER ERA

The band, which consists of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch, aren’t new to the industry by any means. Since their debut single ‘Preacher Man’ in 2018, they have amassed over 500 million global streams to date, 75 million YouTube views, and 33 million combined. With their signature sound and larger-than-life live show, THE DRIVER ERA has been praised by the likes of Rolling Stone, PAPER, MTV, and many others. Their studio albums are only one half of what makes THE DRIVER ERA special. From their beginnings as members of the band R5, the duo are veterans when it comes to touring. Known for creating a live show that doubles as a party, the band has sold out shows across the globe — reaching everywhere from Asia to the U.S. to Europe and South America (and everywhere else in between). In addition to being a dynamic and talented musician, Ross is also an acclaimed actor, starring in Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the biopic ‘My Friend Dahmer’ and more. He was recently featured in the viral music video for Troye Sivan’s, “One Of Your Girls.”

Photo credit: @gracet0m

